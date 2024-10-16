Can you make pumpkin spice lattés at home? – I tried my hand at a homemade brew

First popularised by coffee giant Starbucks in the early 2000s, the pumpkin spice latté has gone on to become a staple of the autumnal experience for many people, signalling the beginning of the season as definitively as the falling leaves. Blending espresso from a coffee machine, heated milk and wintry spices like cinnamon and nutmeg, the pumpkin spice latté has consistently won people over with its sweet, milky flavour and the comforting warmness of its spices.

Due to its widespread popularity, you can now find a version of this drink for sale in almost every coffee chain in the country under various different names. However, the added expense, high levels of sugar and corner-cutting flavours of coffee shop pumpkin spice lattés has sent many people searching for homemade alternatives. So, can you make pumpkin spice lattés at home? Below, I look at some of the equipment that can help, compare spice blends to syrups and devise my own recipe for the perfect pumpkin spice latté.

