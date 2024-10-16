Can you make pumpkin spice lattés at home? – I tried my hand at a homemade brew
Nothing brightens up a cold, rainy day quite like a pumpkin spice latté, but is a homemade version any match for Starbucks et al?
First popularised by coffee giant Starbucks in the early 2000s, the pumpkin spice latté has gone on to become a staple of the autumnal experience for many people, signalling the beginning of the season as definitively as the falling leaves. Blending espresso from a coffee machine, heated milk and wintry spices like cinnamon and nutmeg, the pumpkin spice latté has consistently won people over with its sweet, milky flavour and the comforting warmness of its spices.
Due to its widespread popularity, you can now find a version of this drink for sale in almost every coffee chain in the country under various different names. However, the added expense, high levels of sugar and corner-cutting flavours of coffee shop pumpkin spice lattés has sent many people searching for homemade alternatives. So, can you make pumpkin spice lattés at home? Below, I look at some of the equipment that can help, compare spice blends to syrups and devise my own recipe for the perfect pumpkin spice latté.
Do you need a coffee machine or other special equipment to make a pumpkin spice latté?
Of course, one of the reasons we tend to leave more complicated coffee drinks to the professionals is that they can be difficult to make or require special equipment. At least in my experience, I found making a pumpkin spice latté at home relatively straightforward and it didn’t require any specialised equipment.
First off, I don’t even own an espresso machine. I made the coffee for this recipe using my trusty Aeropress (check out my Aeropress hacks article for more on that) and you can use whatever coffee-making device you like – just make sure to brew a strong cup of coffee or espresso, so it’s able to hold its own against the other strong flavours this recipe calls for. As far as warming the milk goes, most recipes suggest simply heating it in a saucepan on your stovetop.
For this step, I admittedly did use a gadget, saving a little time and effort by popping my Dualit milk frother on at its latté setting and letting it do its thing.
Do you need to make your own spice mix for a pumpkin spice latté?
In the recipe detailed below, I’ve written up instructions for making your own spice mix. If you don’t have all of the spices listed below and don’t want to buy too many ingredients, you can of course buy pre-mixed spices that will do roughly the same job. Another alternative to spices is to use a flavoured syrup.
However, if you’re happy to make your own spice mix I would suggest doing so. Making your own spice mix means you can tailor the ratio of spices to your taste and leave out things that you’re not fond of. For example, my partner dislikes cloves and I love nutmeg. So while the ratio of spices I’ve suggested below is the official recipe, when I’m actually making my own at home I usually use just a touch of cloves and add a little extra nutmeg. Also, as far as flavoured syrups go, I find they tend to taste artificial – a bit like a winter-scented candle – so I usually avoid using them.
Another possible alteration you may need to make to the recipe below is to leave out the pumpkin purée. While most larger supermarkets will stock pumpkin puréé, it can be difficult to find depending on where you live and the time of year. However, I would strive to add it if you can, as it deepens the flavour of the latté and gives it a wonderful creamy texture. Plus, any leftover purée and spice mix can be used to make things like pumpkin spice cake, muffins or cookies.
How to make a pumpkin spice latté at home
Making a pumpkin spice latté is relatively straightforward once you’ve acquired the right ingredients. Keep reading below for step-by-step instructions.
Ingredients
- A double shot of espresso/strong coffee
- 125ml steamed/heated milk
- 1 tbsp pumpkin purée
- 1 tbsp cinnamon
- 1 tsp ground ginger
- ½ tsp cloves
- ½ tsp nutmeg
- ¼ tsp allspice
- Vanilla extract (optional)
- Maple syrup (optional)
- Brown sugar (optional)
Instructions
- Combine the cinnamon, ground ginger, cloves, nutmeg and allspice to make your pumpkin spice mix. This will create enough for several cups of coffee, so make sure you have a small container ready to store your leftovers.
- Add one tablespoon of pumpkin puree and a ¼ teaspoon of your spice mix to a large coffee mug.
- Make a doubleshot of espresso or an equivalent amount of strongly brewed coffee. While you’re making your coffee, begin to heat your milk either in a milk frother or on your stovetop.
- Add optional sweeteners to your coffee mug e.g. a few drops of vanilla extract, a ¼ teaspoon of maple syrup or 1 to 2 teaspoons of brown sugar.
- Add your espresso to your coffee mug and use a fork to stir your ingredients together
- Top with your heated milk and serve – for a final flourish, you can sprinkle a little spice mix over top.
Homemade pumpkin spice latté: My verdict
Thinking of ditching your daily Starbucks order and making your coffee at home this autumn? Having tried my hand at making pumpkin spice lattés at home, I can confirm that you won’t be missing out.
Making a pumpkin spice latté at home is quick and easy, only requiring you to mix together a few simple ingredients. As well as being straightforward to make, homemade pumpkin spice lattés are, at least in my opinion, superior to the offerings available at high street coffee chains. Using the recipe above, you’ll be able to make a coffee that is rich, sweet and wonderfully spiced with autumnal flavours, without being loaded with excess sugar, syrups and dollops of cream.
Finally, not only are homemade pumpkin spice lattés easy to make and more authentic than their syrupy siblings, they’re also much, much cheaper than regularly shelling out for seasonal drinks at your local Starbucks.