KitchenAid KF8 Fully Automatic Espresso Machine review: Competent but not outstanding

The KitchenAid KF8 is a fully automatic bean-to-cup machine aimed at those looking for a hands-off coffee experience. It has a lot of the bells and whistles you’d expect for its premium price point, such as excellent build quality, a silky smooth touchscreen, full automation and options for both dairy and plant milk. And it provides plenty of control without adding too much in the way of complication.

The KF8’s most notable feature, however, is its Quiet Mark certification, which KitchenAid claims puts it in the top 20% of quietest machines in the bean-to-cup category. While I have no way of verifying this claim definitively, I can say it is extremely quiet, especially compared with other similar coffee machines I’ve tested.

The KF8 certainly makes good espresso, does so quietly in a well-designed, sleek enclosure, but in my opinion it doesn’t quite do enough to justify its near-£2,000 price tag.