Best De’Longhi coffee machine 2025: Our expert-tested picks

Here at Expert Reviews, we’ve tested and reviewed enough coffee machines to keep the whole team awake for the next decade or so. Among the models we’ve reviewed, few brands have scored as consistently highly or appeared as frequently on our round-ups as De’Longhi’s coffee machines. If you’re set on getting a top-notch manual espresso machine or bean-to-cup model from the historic Italian brand – and we commend your choice – our round-up will help steer you towards the right machine for your needs, budget and level of coffee mastery.

Below, you’ll see our at-a-glance-list, which cuts to the chase and highlights the best De’Longhi machines in various categories. Scroll a little further and you’ll find our mini reviews of our favourite De’Longhi coffee machines, which provide more information on the positives and negatives of each appliance. Finally you’ll see our full-length buying guide, which should clear up any lingering questions you might have regarding coffee machine types, pricing and more.