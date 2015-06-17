Sage the Barista Express review: A quality bean-to-cup machine on offer for Prime Day

Ground coffee doesn’t have a long shelf life, so for the best quality espresso, you really have to grind your own beans. To get the best results the grinder is, arguably, as important as the espresso machine, but how do you make sure that you get a good one?

With the Sage the Barista Express, you don’t have to worry about choosing the right grinder, as this manual machine has one built in. It means that you have the flexibility and control that a manual machine gives you, with the neatness and compact nature of a bean-to-cup machine.

Although half the price of the company’s the Dual Boiler, the Barista Express retains the same high build quality and looks. Its stainless steel finish (available in Black or Silver) looks fantastic and feels tough and durable. It really feels as though you’re getting your money’s worth from it.

Sage the Barista Express review: Setup and bundled accessories

Getting the Barista Express set up is very easy. All you have to do is fit the water filter into the large 2L reservoir, fill it with water and insert it into the back of the machine. There’s no water-hardness setting on this machine, so there’s nothing further to do.