I tried the viral Aeropress coffee-making hack – and was pleasantly surprised

While an espresso machine is undoubtedly best for full flavour extraction, the Aeropress is a surprisingly good alternative. I’ve been using an Aeropress in my own kitchen for the last two years, opting for one because it is much cheaper than an automatic coffee machine or an espresso machine and takes up a lot less space. Thanks to its clever design, the Aeropress is also able to produce pretty tasty espresso and provide a much easier clean-up process than other manual coffee makers such as the French press. Overall, I’m very happy with my current coffee set-up.

Of course, nowadays, no new gadget can exist for very long without the internet cooking up some interesting hacks for getting the most out of it, and the Aeropress is no exception. The most popular Aeropress hack by far is the “inverted method”, an upside-down brewing method favoured by TikTok coffee aficionados and competitors at the World AeroPress Championship (yup, that’s a real thing). The inverted method is supposed to produce a more controlled and flavourful brew – but is it worth the effort? I decided to try it for myself and detailed the results below.