Jura C8 review: Simple bean-to-cup brilliance

The Jura C8 is the brand’s debut model in its “premium economy” range. If your eyes have scanned back to the price (£895) and either one of your eyebrows has raised quizzically, then join the club. A coffee machine that costs the best part of a thousand pounds doesn’t exactly scream economy, not even of the premium variety. Perhaps the most surprising thing, then, is that the Jura C8 justifies the outlay.

In fact, the C8 is a shining example of trickle-down technology done right. Jura has taken the coffee-making prowess of its high-end models and pared away the fancy features – touchscreens, myriad drinks types and pricier materials – to create a sub-£1,000 bean-to-cup coffee machine that does all the essentials, and a bit more besides, really, really well.

You only get to choose from four main drinks – espresso, cappuccino, black coffee and latte macchiato – but it brews and serves each of them so adeptly that most coffee drinkers are unlikely to hanker after more.

But by far the biggest boon here is the milk frothing system. You get a fancy glass carafe in the box, but you can also dangle the little rubber tube in a milk bottle or jug fresh from the fridge. Given most rivals at this price come with multi-part plastic milk containers filled with awkward-to-clean nooks and crannies that need to be fastidiously cleaned on a daily basis, it’s a much more practical system. You can even upgrade to Jura’s Cool Control 1.0 milk cooler (£250) to create a coffee machine with a refrigerated milk cooler.

Put all this together, and you have an automatic bean-to-cup machine that makes some of the best-tasting, zero-effort coffees you’ll get south of £1,000. If I could afford one, it’s what I’d choose for my kitchen.