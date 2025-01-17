Sage Oracle Jet coffee machine review: Auto espresso like no other

The stepless grinder means you can tweak until your heart’s content, so even if the automated suggestions aren’t quite to your tastes, you’re not stuck with an unsatisfactory cup. In the same vein, I also liked the Jet’s wide range of temperature adjustments, which go from 86-96ºC in 1ºC increments. I measured its default settings using a Thermapen thermometer and espresso came out around 89ºC from the spout and 75ºC in the cup on average.

I personally found the larger shots made an excellent base for milk drinks such as flat whites and cappuccinos, which are my preferred way to drink coffee most days. Of course, I also have to mention the Oracle’s newest addition – cold brew and cold pressed espresso. I found the results fantastic, especially considering how much more quickly they were produced than the real thing. However, I’d argue it’s not the main reason you should consider buying the Oracle Jet. Instead, it’s more of a nice addition to an already great espresso machine.

READ NEXT: Best coffee pod machine

Sage Oracle Jet coffee machine review: What could be better?

The most obvious downside to the Oracle Jet is the price. At £1,700 it’s fairly expensive, especially considering the Barista Touch is £1,200. However, if you’re looking to spend this kind of money on a machine anyway, I’d argue the Jet might still be worth it if you want the absolute best and latest in automated espresso.

A couple of smaller issues I found while testing included issues with puck knocking. The Oracle Jet tamps using a tamper fan, which really jams the pucks into the portafilter, making it difficult to get out. I had to use a lot of force to knock pucks out, with it sometimes taking several attempts. This isn’t a deal breaker, but it can be quite annoying. Sage have since created a tool to make this easier, called the puck sucker, but it’s an eye-watering £80.

Finally, I noticed that while most milk foam came out very well, I had some issues with low fat milk alternatives such as dairy skimmed milk and Alpro No Sugars almond milk, so you’ll need to stick to the barista-style ones if you’re hoping to produce silky foam for latte art. This might be something that can be fixed with a firmware update in future, but for the time being you’ll have to put up with it.