Is an expensive coffee machine worth it? We weigh it up

At the low end of the price spectrum, the machines can feel a bit flimsy, may be constructed using cheap materials and may perform poorly when brewing. So, if you’re considering a coffee machine around this price point, be sure that you’re happy with the build quality, otherwise you might find yourself falling victim to a false economy. Ideally, you need to be looking for a machine with a stainless steel body and parts, rather than any significantly less-durable plastic builds. But, ultimately, you may be better off saving up for a more expensive model – or considering a different type of machine – as we have rarely been impressed by the cheap espresso machines in our testing.

Very expensive machines should also be carefully evaluated on their performance and quality before you commit to buying. The top-end prices are usually reserved for built-in machines, which may save you having to fill a water tank but are otherwise usually much the same as freestanding machines, at least in terms of functionality.

Certain brand names (SMEG, La Marzocco) or the inclusion of swanky tech will also push up the price, but if you don’t allow yourself to be swayed by aesthetics, you will usually find the same level of performance across many similar machines from names such as DeLonghi, Sage and Melitta.

What should I look for in a coffee machine?

First off, decide if you’re looking for an automatic or manual espresso machine. We would always recommend a manual machine as that gives you more control over every aspect of the brew, plus they are usually easier to clean.

If you are really into coffee, it is important to be able to adjust parameters such as brew temperature, brew time, the weight of the coffee dosage and the water pressure. It would be inadvisable to spend hundreds, let alone thousands, of pounds on a coffee machine that does not allow you to do this.

Since so much of a coffee’s flavour relies on the freshness of the beans, it is wise to consider how you will prepare your coffee. With that in mind, machines that feature a built-in hopper are a great choice, as this can help keep the beans fresh until you’re ready to grind them for your coffee, so look out for one with this design. It’s even possible to find machines with different chambers for different types of beans – for example, if you wanted decaf beans from time to time – and, while you will obviously pay more for this function, we think it’s worth it.

How long will an expensive coffee machine last?

We’ve written a longer piece on the lifespan of different types of coffee machines but, as a rule of thumb, if you’re spending upwards of £500 then you can expect it to last at least seven to ten years. If well maintained, and really well made, machines can easily last 15 years or more. But, however much you are planning to spend on your coffee machine, be sure to check its warranty period.