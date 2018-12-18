Best bean-to-cup coffee machine 2024: Our favourite tested models for great latte, espresso and cappuccino

Manual espresso machines might be the best choice for making barista-quality coffee at home, but they’re not for everyone. In our opinion, there’s a daunting learning curve for beginners. You’ll need to get to grips with grinding beans and tamping coffee just so before you even begin to master the art of pulling perfect espresso shots. You’ll even need to steam the milk yourself, too. If that sounds like far too much effort, then let’s be honest: we think you’re much better off buying the automatic best bean-to-cup machine you can afford.

A bean-to-cup coffee machine is a practical, hassle-free route to good-quality coffee. These machines are capable of grinding and pouring delicious coffee at the press of a button, and you only need to add water and coffee beans to the machine – everything else is taken care of, with no cleaning up required between drinks. More expensive bean-to-cup machines also heat and froth milk to perfection, adding it directly to your cup so you can have tasty milk-based drinks such as cappuccinos or lattes at the touch of a button.

New to bean-to-cup machines? Our handy buying guide breaks down the key things to consider before parting ways with your cash.