Looking for a small air fryer this Black Friday? Then this is the Ninja deal I recommend
The Ninja Pro 4.7l air fryer is a compact but capacious model and it's currently as cheap as ever for Black Friday
Black Friday is almost here and the deals hunt is currently in full swing. As in previous years, air fryers are once again some of the best-selling items of the season. However, much of the Black Friday air fryer deals and coverage so far have been focused on large dual drawer models and roomy oven-style air fryers. While these larger models are versatile and tend to offer a good complement of features, they also run pretty expensive, even on offer, and can be incredibly bulky. The popular Ninja Foodi Dual Zone, for instance, measures a significant 41.5cm in width.
If you’re looking for a cheaper, more compact option to take on a simple range of tasks, the Ninja Pro 4.7l air fryer is my pick of the bunch so far ahead of Black Friday. This single basket air fryer has an average price of £117 on Amazon, but is currently available for just £89 from Argos. That’s ten pounds cheaper than Ninja’s current offer and its joint-lowest price ever.
The Ninja Air Fryer Pro is the smaller version of the Ninja Max Pro 6.2l, which secured a full five stars out of five and our Recommended award in our full-length review. The air fryer measures just 28.5 x 36 x 26.5cm (WDH), meaning it should fit neatly under most cupboards and won’t take up too much of your precious countertop space. It also weighs just 4.8kg, making it easy to pop in and out of storage if your kitchen is especially cramped.
Despite its small stature, its wide bottomed design means it can still fit a sizable cooking basket that offers plenty of flat cooking surface. At 4.7l, the Ninja Air Fryer Pro’s basket is roomy enough to make side portions for one or two people or even a decent main portion, like a whole 1kg chicken. The Air Fryer Pro’s crisping plate is also dishwasher safe, which makes it just that bit more convenient to use.
In terms of features, the Air Fryer Pro offers most of the same functions as the Max version, with four modes on offer: Air Fry, Roast, Reheat and Dehydrate. When we tested the Max version of the air fryer, we were impressed with its cooking performance across these various modes, finding it as reliable as any of the other great Ninja air fryers we’ve reviewed.
If you have a little extra space, the Ninja Max Pro 6.2l offers a larger cooking basket and adds two modes: Bake and Max Crisp, with the latter allowing users to boost cooking temperatures to 240°C to crisp up frozen items more quickly and effectively. The Max Pro is also currently on offer in its copper colourway, down from £150 to just £100 at Amazon.
