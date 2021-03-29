The best air-quality monitors from our testing in 2024, now on sale for Amazon Prime Day

3. Airthings Wave Plus: Best air-quality monitor for VOCs and radon

Price when reviewed: £180 | Check price at Amazon

Great for… instant feedback, radon tracking and online features

Not so great for… there’s no PM 2.5 monitoring

It might look like a simple smoke detector, but the Airthings Wave Plus is one of the most comprehensive air-quality monitors around, detecting VOCs, CO2 and radon gas while also collecting data on temperature, humidity and air pressure. Just be aware that it doesn’t track PM 2.5 pollutants, such as industrial smogs or diesel emissions, which may be as harmful to your health if you live in an area with heavy traffic.

I’m a big fan of the way the WavePlus gives you everyday feedback using a central coloured ring. This shifts from green through amber and into red according to the overall level of air quality when you wave your hand in front of it. If you want more detailed information, you can get it through a web-based dashboard or Airthings’ smartphone app. This will give you the most recent figures for VOC, radon and CO2 concentrations, and a handy graph showing their rise and fall with 12-hour, 48-hour, weekly, monthly and annual views.

The WavePlus is consistently fast to register changes in air quality, and I found it accurately tracked emissions over hours and days. I could quickly see the difference when moved to a just-painted upstairs bedroom or when placed near a lit woodburner in the living room downstairs.

The unit normally connects to your phone via Bluetooth, but you can also connect it to an optional Airthings Hub so that it can deliver real-time updates to Airthing’s online services when your phone isn’t around. This also enables you to get the latest readings through an Alexa or Google Nest smart speaker, or use the data to control other devices in the home through IFTTT, without having your phone in range. The Wave Plus can also be wall- or ceiling-mounted, and it’s powered by two AA batteries. In my experience, these last for between 12 and 15 months.

There’s no getting around the fact that the Wave Plus is expensive, but it’s a straightforward and thoroughly informative monitor with one of the best apps in the business.

Key specs – Pollutants monitored: VOCs, CO2, radon; Temperature: Yes; Humidity: Yes; Display: Ring indicator; Connectivity: Bluetooth 5, Airthings SmartLink; Apps: Android, iOS, web dashboard; Power: 2 x AA batteries; Dimensions (WDH): 120 x 120 x 36mm