People are obsessed with this Lakeland heated clothes airer and now it’s cheaper for Black Friday

There’s nothing worse than laundry that takes several days to dry, leaving your airer as a permanent part of the furniture. If you don’t have a tumble dryer or want to use it less to save on electricity costs, a heated clothes airer is well worth considering, especially when you can save up to £100 on one in the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales.

Thankfully, Lakeland’s incredibly popular and well-reviewed heated clothes airers are now on sale, with the original Dry:Soon three-tier model costing just £130 – that’s a £70 saving.

There’s also a £100 saving on the Dry:Soon Deluxe (£150) and a £30 saving on the Dry:Soon Mini with cover bundle (£160) – the latter being perfect for smaller/single households.

View deals at Lakeland

Why should I buy a heated clothes airer this Black Friday?

Heated clothes airers might look expensive on the surface but I think the benefits they offer far outweigh the cost.

Speedy drying on a budget: Not only does it dry your clothes far quicker than a standard clothes airer, it does so while using very little electricity (around 9p per hour), making it far more economical than turning on your radiators or electric heater, or using a tumble dryer.

Surprisingly roomy: The standard Dry:Soon three tier airer can hold two small loads of laundry (approximately 15kg) meaning a two person household will only need one.

Compact: The Dry:Soon folds down to be just 8cm deep, making it a viable choice even for smaller homes.

Dry:Soon three-tier vs Dry:Soon Deluxe

As well as the original Dry:Soon, which is currently on offer for £130, there’s also an incredible deal on the deluxe model for £150 (saving you £100). But what’s the difference and is the extra £20 spend worth it?

While both the original and deluxe versions both hold two small loads of laundry, the Dry:Soon Deluxe has a slightly improved design, which makes it easier to hang clothes from every direction. However, this does add some extra bulk to the airer while it’s up, which might not be ideal for everyone. Another useful addition is the timer, which you can set for between one and 12 hours, giving you even more control over how much energy you’re using.

So which Dry:Soon Black Friday deal is best?

I think spending the extra £20 to upgrade to the deluxe model is well worth the money, especially if you want more control over your heated airer. The addition of a timer means you can set it going before work and not have to worry about it unnecessarily using energy all day. What’s more, the improved design has been well reviewed by those who’ve bought it.

Of course, if you can’t stretch the budget, the original model is still very good and will serve you well – you’ll just be missing out on a couple of handy features. Either way, this popular airer will be a fantastic new addition to any home without a tumble dryer.

View deals at Lakeland

Looking for even more Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals? Be sure to check out our main deals hub for all our favourite discounts across home, sleep and tech.