The best integrated washer dryers to buy in 2024

The best integrated washer dryers offer excellent performance and, in our experience, usually produce comparable results to freestanding washer dryers, while also being able to disappear seamlessly into your cabinetry.

We’ve reviewed dozens of washers and dryers, so we know first-hand why such a multirole appliance might appeal more than a separate standalone washing machine and tumble dryer. Going down this route saves you space as well as money, since you’re only using one kitchen unit instead of two. And while a dedicated dryer might offer superior performance, most of us only tumble dry during cold weather – especially given the cost of electricity these days.

Read on for our selection of the best integrated washer dryers to suit every kitchen. We’ve included a wide range of options in our expertly compiled round-up, including machines with a large wash or dry capacity, budget models and reliable all-rounders. If you aren’t sure of exactly what you need from a washer dryer, you can use the link below to skip down to our buying guide, where we cover some frequently asked questions on how to choose the ideal integrated washer dryer for your home.