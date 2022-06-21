The best integrated washer dryers to buy in 2024
Washer dryers are a great space-saving option for smaller kitchens, and these integrated models are as discreet as they come
The best integrated washer dryers offer excellent performance and, in our experience, usually produce comparable results to freestanding washer dryers, while also being able to disappear seamlessly into your cabinetry.
We’ve reviewed dozens of washers and dryers, so we know first-hand why such a multirole appliance might appeal more than a separate standalone washing machine and tumble dryer. Going down this route saves you space as well as money, since you’re only using one kitchen unit instead of two. And while a dedicated dryer might offer superior performance, most of us only tumble dry during cold weather – especially given the cost of electricity these days.
Read on for our selection of the best integrated washer dryers to suit every kitchen. We’ve included a wide range of options in our expertly compiled round-up, including machines with a large wash or dry capacity, budget models and reliable all-rounders. If you aren’t sure of exactly what you need from a washer dryer, you can use the link below to skip down to our buying guide, where we cover some frequently asked questions on how to choose the ideal integrated washer dryer for your home.
Best integrated washer dryer: At a glance
|Best integrated washer dryer under £450
|Baumatic BDI1485D4E/1 (~£399)
|Check price at AO
|Best premium integrated washer dryer
|AEG 8000 Series L8WE84636BI (~£999)
|Check price at AO
|Best for drying capacity
|Hotpoint BI WDHG 861485 UK (~£449)
|Check price at AO
The best integrated washer dryers to buy in 2024
1. Baumatic BDI1485D4E/1: Best integrated washer dryer under £400
Price when reviewed: £399 | Check price at AO
- Great for… washing your laundry in a hurry
- Not great for… energy-efficiency
In our opinion, an integrated washer dryer for under £400 is already excellent value and, what’s more, this model is more highly rated than most alternatives at a similar price. The super-speedy 14-minute quick wash is a particular highlight.
We have more energy-efficient models on this list, as well as options with higher spin speeds, so it’s worth considering this when offsetting the upfront cost against the longer-term running costs. That said, if you’re on a budget and the initial cost is your biggest concern, you will get a decent machine with a good capacity.
It doesn’t have any fancy wash programmes but it’s got all the basic ones that most people use regularly, including whites, cotton, wool, eco and delicates, as well as variable spin speed and temperatures. For drying you can choose between low and high heat. All-in-all this machine might be fairly basic, but it’s simple to use and gets the job done.
Key specs – Wash capacity: 8kg; Dry capacity: 5kg; Spin speed: 1,400rpm; Energy rating: E; Dryer type: Condenser
2. AEG 8000 Series L8WE84636BI: Best premium integrated washer dryer
Price when reviewed: £999 | Check price at AO
- Great for… easy operation
- Not great for… up-front cost
Once an integrated washer dryer is installed, it can be very disruptive, not to mention difficult, to remove and replace. So, it makes sense to buy the best you can afford, to secure a model that will serve you well in the long-term.
This AEG model certainly fits that bill, although it doesn’t come cheap. Your investment gets you a superb integrated washer dryer, with super-quiet operating volume (topping out at 70 dB) and an energy-efficient, A-rated washing performance, wrapped up in a classy finish that won’t embarrass you if you accidentally leave the cupboard open.
There’s nothing here that we’d consider a gimmick, just a premium range of features and functions – including a hand-wash-safe woollens cycle, a super-speedy 15-minute quick wash, and a steam function to reduce creasing before your laundry even hits the ironing board.
Key specs – Wash capacity: 8kg; Dry capacity: 4kg; Spin speed: 1,600rpm; Energy rating: D; Dryer type: Condenser
3. Beko WDIK754421: Best integrated washer dryer under £500
Price when reviewed: £495 | Check price at J. C. Campbell
- Great for… value-for-money functionality
- Not great for… washing large laundry loads
With a D energy rating, this washer dryer would have scored an A on the pre-2021 scale, and it’s up there with some of the most energy-efficient integrated models you can buy right now. This means it won’t be too costly to run – especially since it offers sensor drying to prevent you from wastefully over-drying your laundry.
The 7kg wash capacity isn’t huge, but we think it should be adequate for a couple or small family. Meanwhile, the 5kg drying capacity is much more generous, so even when the washing machine is full you shouldn’t have to unload too many items prior to the drying cycle. This gives Beko’s machine a smooth washing-drying user experience.
We can also recommend this machine for its quiet operation and comprehensive range of programmes. The presets include a 28-minute quick wash cycle and a HygieneTherapy cycle, which Beko claims can kill 99% of bacteria and viruses.
Despite its reasonable price, this machine comes with some premium features including ‘SteamCure’, which uses steam at the end of a cycle to reduce creasing. Bluetooth connectivity allows you to use an app to control the machine and download additional programmes.
Key specs – Wash capacity: 7kg; Dry capacity: 5kg; Spin speed: 1,400rpm; Energy rating: D; Dryer type: Condenser
4. Hotpoint BI WDHG 861485 UK: Best for drying capacity
Price when reviewed: £449 | Check price at AO
- Great for… larger drying loads
- Not great for… speedy washing and drying
In our experience, it’s pretty rare to find an integrated washer dryer with a drying capacity as high as 6kg. And it’s rarer still for that high capacity model to offer such impressive all-round functionality as this one from Hotpoint.
This machine has some superb core performance specs, notably including its D rating for energy efficiency (which is very good, compared to most appliances currently available), and its relatively high wash and dry capacities (6kg and 8kg).
On top of that, the BI WDHG 861485 UK gives you some unusual, stand-out features that could help keep your laundry in great condition. We were particularly impressed with ‘Steam Refresh’, a 20-minute steam cleaning mode that can add some extra freshness after a wash or dry cycle.
Key specs – Wash capacity: 8kg; Dry capacity: 6kg; Spin speed: 1,400rpm; Energy rating: D; Dryer type: Condenser
5. Hoover H-WASH & DRY 300 PRO HBDOS695TAMCE: Best integrated washer dryer for larger households
Price when reviewed: £529 | Check price at Argos
- Great for… keeping machine noise to a minimum
- Not great for… drying super-sized laundry loads
This popular mid-range washer dryer is an economical choice, thanks to its D energy rating and reasonable price tag. It boasts a generous 9kg wash capacity and arrives with some added extras that we don’t tend to see in models at the cheaper end of the market, including Wi-Fi connectivity so you can monitor wash loads and download extra programmes via an app.
Using sensor technology, this Hoover model weighs your laundry load and adjusts the settings accordingly to offer efficient washing and drying. The 1,600rpm spin speed will remove as much water as possible, before the drying programmes get to work – and at the very end of washing or drying, a steam function can help avoid excessive creasing, so you can spend less time standing at the ironing board.
We also think it’s worth noting this machine’s quiet operation and decent range of programmes, including the super-speedy 14-minute quick wash for when time is of the essence.
Key specs – Wash capacity: 9kg; Dry capacity: 5kg; Spin speed: 1,600rpm; Energy rating: D; Dryer type: Condenser
How to choose the best integrated washer dryer for you
What are some useful features I should look out for in an integrated washer dryer?
Integrated washer dryers cram a lot of functionality into a standard size, built-in appliance. So, it should come as no surprise that this type of washer dryer tends to not offer as many fancy features as the average freestanding, single-function appliance. That said, there are a few useful extras that we would recommend looking for in your integrated washer dryer. For example, some models incorporate a steam cleaning mode, which can make a big difference to the freshness of your load. Meanwhile, smart washer dryers will be able to offer features via a connected smartphone app, such as remote operation and additional programmes, which some users will find useful.
How energy-efficient is a washer dryer?
A washer dryer isn’t as energy-efficient as a freestanding tumble dryer, so you might want to think twice before using it to dry every single wash load. That said, if you need to tumble-dry the bulk of your laundry, we would recommend paying particular attention to the energy rating and spin speed. First off, a machine with a higher spin speed will leave your laundry drier at the end of the wash cycle, reducing the amount of time it needs in the tumble dryer. Second, opting for a machine with the best energy rating you can afford should translate into lower electricity bills.
While we’re talking about energy ratings, it’s worth knowing that the energy rating scale has recently changed to reflect how much more efficient appliances are nowadays and also to give manufacturers more scope and motivation to keep innovating and improving the energy efficiency of appliances. A washer dryer that used to be A-rated on the old scale will now be a D-rated machine, so don’t panic when you can’t find any A-rated machines.
Why do washer dryers have a different capacity for the dryer?
When you start scouring the specs of washer dryers you will notice that they all state a lower capacity for drying laundry than for washing. This is a frustrating quirk of these combination machines but, in order for the dryer to work efficiently, there has to be more space in the drum for the laundry to move around freely. In practical terms, this means you can’t dry a full load of washing, so you either have to wash smaller loads if you want to dry the whole lot in one go, or you will need to remove about half of the laundry at the end of the wash cycle and then dry each half of the load separately – or hang it out to air-dry.
Do I need a hole in the wall to vent out the tumble dryer air?
In short, no. Washer dryers are typically condenser dryers, which means the steam that comes from your laundry as it dries is condensed back into water and simply goes out of the same waste-water pipe used by the washing machine. This means that you don’t need a giant hole in the wall for a vent, and you also don’t have to empty a water tank as you would with a standalone condenser dryer.