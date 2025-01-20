Dreamland Hygge Days Faux Fur Luxury Heated Throw review: Will warm even the chilliest of reptiles

At £90 it’s not cheap, but it’s not the most expensive heated throw on the market either. The quality is excellent too, so if you have the budget, I’d say it’s worth the investment.

Dreamland Hygge Days Faux Fur Luxury Heated Throw review: Comfort, performance and test results

I really liked the design of the Dreamland throw. The faux fur continues over the edges of the throw, meaning there are no “jagged edges” where the velvety backing starts. It feels lovely and soft to the touch and the velvet is a great fabric choice. I immediately felt how warm the throw was before even turning it on and, as such, it could be enough to keep you warm on its own on slightly warmer winter evenings. Performance wise, the throw heated up incredibly quickly. Dreamland claims that it reaches its full temperature within five minutes, but my testing suggested it took 10-15 minutes to reach full capacity.

I tested the throw with a temperature probe: first placed underneath the throw near the heating elements, then on top. On its maximum setting, the underside of the blanket reached 41.7°C after ten minutes (from a starting temperature of 22°C). Testing on the top of the throw gave lower temperatures: it was warmest towards the centre, reaching averages of 28°C, whereas the corners reached an average of 22.5°C. This is perhaps to be expected, as the heating elements are concentrated towards the middle of the throw, where it will be draped over your body.