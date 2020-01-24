Best coffee pods 2024: Get great-tasting coffee every time with our tested picks

Most of these pods and capsules have one thing in common, though: they are little plastic containers filled with a single-serving dose of coffee. Some brands such as Tassimo also provide options for tea or hot chocolate, and every manufacturer has a wide selection of flavours and coffee types for you to choose from.

One of the exceptions to the rule is the Easy Serving Espresso (ESE) pods: rather than a small plastic cup, these resemble a teabag filled with coffee grounds. You’ll often see them listed as 44mm ESE pods, and this is the standard size they come in. Unlike all the other types of coffee pod and capsule, ESE pods can be used in any manual espresso machine with a compatible filter basket – you don’t need to buy a specific type of machine.

Will every pod or capsule fit every coffee machine?

No, definitely not. Even Nespresso capsules come in both standard and Vertuo varieties, and these are not interchangeable – you need to use the correct capsule for your type of machine.

Similarly, you can’t chop and change between different manufacturer’s capsules: Nescafè’s Dolce Gusto, Lavazza’s A Modo Mio and Nestlé’s Nespresso and Vertuo capsules only work with their specifically designed machines.

As we’ve already mentioned, you can use 44mm ESE pods with any compatible espresso machine. Some will simply require you to change the filter basket, while others require dedicated aftermarket kits to add ESE support. If you’re not sure whether yours is compatible, check your machine’s user manual before shelling out.

Do all coffee pods and capsules produce the same type of coffee?

No. Pods and capsules produce a wide array of distinct strengths and styles of coffee.

Manufacturers often label pods or capsules with a strength score to give you an idea of the intensity of coffee they will produce, and you can also choose from a wide range of different blends and coffee styles.

For instance, in addition to the different blends and flavours, Nespresso’s range of capsules are designed to produce different amounts of coffee. Some are intended to produce a potent ristretto shot, some a slightly bigger shot of espresso, and some a much larger lungo cup of coffee. You’re free to experiment, of course, but making a lungo drink with a ristretto or espresso capsule – or vice versa – may not yield the best results.

Are coffee pods bad for the environment?

If you’re environmentally conscious and are worried about producing plastic waste every time you fancy a cup of coffee, fear not. Manufacturers such as Nespresso produce aluminium capsules, which not only have the benefit of being endlessly recyclable but also keep the coffee inside fresh.

Admittedly, recycling your Nespresso pods isn’t the most straightforward process. You’ll need to order a (free) recycling bag from Nespresso, and arrange for kerbside collection once this has been filled. If kerbside collection isn’t available, you’ll have to take your used capsules to a drop-off point instead. See Nespresso’s website for more information on recycling options.

If this sounds like too much hassle, you’ll be glad to hear that Lavazza has devised a completely compostable capsule that you can chuck in your food waste bin. Bear in mind that you’ll need a Lavazza pod machine in order to use these, though.

On the other hand, there are many third party brands producing compostable Nespresso capsules. You can also buy reusable Nespresso capsules, which have their own respective merits and drawbacks. If this is of interest, check out our roundup of the best reusable and compostable Nespresso capsules. Otherwise, read on for our roundup of the best coffee pods from Nespresso, Lavazza and more.

