The best flasks for hot or cold drinks in 2024

While Thermos may be a well-known and generic term for a flask, it’s just one of many brands. In fact, the best flasks come in all shapes and sizes and under many names. Our recommendations below have managed to master the art and science of the vacuum flask – that ingenious, insulated container that does the job of a portable kettle or fridge without the need for a plug socket.

Whether it’s a chunky “food flask”, sleek “vacuum bottle” or something in between, the job of a flask is to keep food and drink hot or cold without leaking, all day long. Some of the winners on our list can insulate for more than 24 hours, which is long enough to survive the toughest hike or most gruelling commute.

For this article, we’ve picked out several flasks that excel at insulation, leak-proofness, durability and, of course, value for money. Before you scroll on, take a look at our buying guide below for some helpful tips on buying the best flask.