Best humidifier 2024: Relieve dry skin and breathe easy with these Amazon Prime Day offers

On the other hand, using a humidifier too often can present its own problems when humidity levels become too high. As mentioned, 40% is optimum; but indoor humidity levels between 30% and 50% are considered fine for health and comfort. Lower than 30% is too dry, and risks causing short-term health problems and exacerbating long-term problems. Higher than 50 to 60% creates a welcoming environment for bacteria, dust mites and mould – not to mention a musty smell. If your humidity levels regularly rise above 60%, particularly in the winter, you might want to think about investing in a dehumidifier.

What features should I look for in a humidifier?

Different humidifiers use different technologies to create their streams of vapour. The most common now are ultrasonic, using vibrations to turn water into a cool mist. However, there are also steam humidifiers, or vaporisers, which heat the water to create a warmer steam, and evaporative humidifiers, which use a fan to push air through a damp wick or filter. These need more regular cleaning, since bacteria can build up within the system. Ultrasonic and steam humidifiers have the advantage that they’re practically silent, so ideal for rooms where you’re planning to sleep.

Humidifiers often have a choice of continuous or intermittent spray patterns, giving you a non-stop stream for six to 12 hours, or a longer running time with regular pauses. You may also get additional heat, mist or power levels, depending on the technology used.

Beyond the basic humidification functions, you’ll find oodles of clever optional features such as antibacterial UV lights, digital control panels, spill-proof tanks, and air-cleaning “pre-filters” that are designed to trap pet hair, dust and even some pollen. Perhaps the most important features in a humidifier are the following:

Automatic safety shut-off , which means the machine turns itself off when it runs out of water.

, which means the machine turns itself off when it runs out of water. Warm mist or cool mist? Some humidifiers can handle both, but most are either/or.

Some humidifiers can handle both, but most are either/or. Timer , so you can set it to switch off after you fall asleep.

, so you can set it to switch off after you fall asleep. Ease of use, with clear instructions and hassle-free setup.

Also consider the size of the humidifier you buy. Smaller models are easier to move, while larger ones cover a bigger area. Here are the three main sizes:

Tabletop humidifiers are designed to humidify a single room. They’re lightweight and easy to carry around, and usually have a removable water container.

are designed to humidify a single room. They’re lightweight and easy to carry around, and usually have a removable water container. Console humidifiers are larger, freestanding units, designed to deliver moisture for a whole office, flat or an area of a house. A good console humidifier can balance the air quality in a whole house, provided the house isn’t too big.

are larger, freestanding units, designed to deliver moisture for a whole office, flat or an area of a house. A good console humidifier can balance the air quality in a whole house, provided the house isn’t too big. Whole-house humidifiers do a better job of covering the entire home, but are more complex to install because they connect to a home’s heating and cooling system.

If you’re particularly concerned about air quality, or struggle with allergies or asthma, then you might want to look at an air purifier with a built-in humidifier function. This will filter out pollutants from the air and humidify it at the same time. However, it’s likely to be a bigger unit – not to mention more expensive.

Are humidifiers easy to maintain?

Humidifiers are generally low-maintenance appliances, but they do need regular cleaning to protect against mould and bacteria. You should also check the mist outlets regularly to keep the mist flowing smoothly, and clean or replace the filter if your machine has one.

How much should I spend on a humidifier?

For a decent and affordable humidifier, you need only spend between around £30 and £50. The Vicks and Aennon humidifiers that we’ve featured in our roundup are both decent, albeit basic, humidifiers that fall within this price range.

For extra features such as air purifying and other fancy tech to help with respiratory problems or allergies, then you should expect to pay much more. Dyson’s Pure Humidify and Cool, for instance, uses a UV light to kill bacteria, and will set you back around £850 – although that really is the top end of the spectrum. Unsurprisingly, these pricier machines also tend to be more aesthetically pleasing.

