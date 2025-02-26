Should you fix or replace your tumble dryer? 5 common issues, and what to do about them

The rumble of your tumble dryer is a familiar household sound, but what happens when that rumble turns into a roar, a clunk or – even worse – silence?

Suddenly, the convenience of freshly dried laundry becomes a distant memory, replaced by a mountain of damp clothes and a nagging question – should you fix or replace your broken tumble dryer?

Don’t let strange sounds or a lack of heat send you straight to the shops though, as some issues can be easily solved at home.

“Spotting signs that your tumble dryer might be dangerous is crucial for preventing potential hazards, so you need to take into account some key indicators to watch out for,” says Aleksandar Kolarov from Fantastic Services.

We’ve talked to the experts to find out what might be an easy DIY fix and what issues definitely need help from the professionals.

Common tumble dryer issues and how to resolve them

1. It develops a smell

Unpleasant smells from your dryer can signal various problems. Ironically, it might be that you’re using too much detergent in your washing machine beforehand, says appliance expert Simon Hughes at PriceYourJob. “This can cause a build-up in your tumble dryer,” he says. To avoid this, be sure to use the recommended amount of detergent for each wash load. Wiping inside the dryer with a damp cloth can also help remove any excess residue

If you own a condenser dryer and detect a musty, stagnant water odour, the condenser tank likely needs emptying. Emptying the tank after every use is crucial. Additionally, a blocked or incorrectly connected drain hose (in vented models that may be plumbed in) can contribute to these damp smells, so inspect it carefully.

A persistent musty smell might indicate mould growth within your dryer. While dryers generate hot air, inadequate ventilation can allow moisture from damp laundry to accumulate inside the drum. This creates a damp, dark environment, perfect for mould to thrive, particularly if wet clothes are left inside for extended periods. To combat this, consider using a specialised tumble dryer cleaning kit or a mould removal product safe for appliances.

Another way to get rid of damp smells is to increase circulation after each use.

“Closing the tumble dryer door after use instead of leaving it open for air circulation is a big mistake” says Simon. While it may not be aesthetically pleasing to leave the door ajar, it will help with damp, musty smells.

A burning smell is another common concern. If you notice it immediately after using a new dryer and it dissipates after a few cycles, it’s likely not a cause for alarm. New appliances may emit such odours during initial operation as manufacturing residues burn off.

If the smell persists, or your dryer is older, it’s crucial to check the lint filter immediately. Aleksandar emphasises, “Lint buildup is a common cause of dryer fires. If you notice a significant accumulation of lint inside the dryer or around the vent, it needs to be cleaned thoroughly.”

A vent brush like Lakeland’s telescopic dryer brush, £4.99, can be used to prevent lint build up when used regularly. This will make your dryer safe and efficient in the long run.

2. It starts making strange noises

“Funny noises coming from the machine, such as loud banging noises, squealing or a mixture of different and unfamiliar sounds, could mean your tumble dryer needs replacing,” says Ian Palmer-Smith, appliance repair expert at Domestic & General.

Noises like banging, grinding or squealing often point to mechanical problems within the dryer, potentially involving the motor or the fan. While replacing a fan is relatively inexpensive, with parts starting around £11, a faulty motor can be a costly fix. Motor replacements can start at £95 for the part alone, and when combined with labour costs, the total repair bill can become substantial.

Some noises though may be more about what load is in the dryer as opposed to the mechanics of your machine.

“Rattling noises could be caused by small items left inside your laundry pockets or by zips, buttons or buckles on your clothes,” says Simon. “Thumping noises during a drying cycle are usually the result of an unbalanced load such as bedsheets rolling into a ball.”

3. It stops mid-cycle

A tumble dryer that halts before the cycle completes may be experiencing overheating issues.

“If the dryer feels excessively hot to the touch or if you notice a burning smell emanating from it during operation, it could be overheating, which poses a fire risk,” says Aleksandar.

It might be a simple case of you overloading the dryer. Ideally, you should only fill your tumble dryer to about halfway full, or slightly more, to avoid overloading. Or it could be another minor issue that you might be able to sort at home.

“When a tumble dryer stops tumbling, you can check the filters, vents and reservoirs depending on the type of tumble dryer you have,” says Simon. “Empty the reservoir, clean the filters and make sure the inlet and outlet vents are unobstructed, and then press the reset button.”

A more serious problem might be a damaged or broken drive belt. This can disrupt the rotation of the drum and cause your dryer to stop working.

A broken door latch could also be the cause, as it can prevent the door from closing properly and interrupt the cycle. Thankfully this is a relatively easy and inexpensive DIY fix. ESpares sells a range of replacement latches and catches for machines manufactured by Candy, Bosch, Hotpoint and Zanussi, costing from around £9.

4. Your clothes are coming out damp or wet

Even though it’s certainly annoying, clothes coming out damp does not necessarily indicate a major issue, says Sophie Lane, product training manager at Miele GB.

“First, check that you are not overloading the dryer, as this can prevent proper airflow and drying,” she advises. “Ensure you are using the correct drying cycle for the type of fabric you are drying. Also, check that the dryer is in a well-ventilated area, as poor ventilation can cause overheating and inefficient drying.”

Again, the lint filter may also be the culprit here. If there’s a build-up of lint, it can reduce the drying efficiency. This is particularly true if your dryer has a vent or condenser unit, says Sophie, who suggests checking it for any excess lint or other blockages if your clothes are coming out damp.

“If clothes are still coming out damp after these checks, it may be necessary to call a repair professional,” advises Sophie.

5. You see any sparks or flames

If you spot sparks or flames, Ian urges you to prioritise safety over troubleshooting. “If your tumble dryer becomes a safety risk, you should stop using it immediately, and carefully disconnect it from its power source,” he says.

Visible sparks or flames indicate a very serious problem, says Aleksandar. “If you experience frequent tripping of circuit breakers or if you notice electrical sparks when plugging in or operating the dryer, there may be underlying electrical issues that need to be addressed,” he says.

Do condenser tumble dryers have different issues to heat pump dryers?

“Condenser tumble dryers and heat pump dryers both draw the moisture from the damp clothes and store it in a tank. However, the heat pump dryer reuses the remaining hot air to dry the clothes in a closed looped heat exchange system while a condenser dryer expels this hot air,” explains Simon.

While both can be positioned anywhere in the home, Simon says it’s important for condenser dryers to have a good supply of cool air around them to avoid overheating.

Both can be located almost anywhere in the home as neither needs to be vented to the outside.

When should you replace your tumble dryer?

When deciding whether to repair or replace a malfunctioning tumble dryer, Ian recommends applying the 50% rule. He explains: “If the cost of the repair is more than 50% of a new appliance, or your appliance is over 50% through its expected lifespan, it’s usually best to replace.”