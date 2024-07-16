Our expert gave these Sennheiser headphones full marks and now they’re massively discounted for Amazon Prime Day

The Sennheiser HD 25 headphones, which we awarded five stars out of five, are down to £129 for Amazon Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day is one of the best opportunities to pick up dazzling deals on top-quality headphones and this offer is no exception. The Sennheiser HD 25 headphones, which our audio expert gave five stars out of five and an Expert Reviews Best Buy award, are now £129 for Prime Day, down from an average of £172 on the website.

You'll need to be an Amazon Prime subscriber to make the most of this audio bargain

In our in-depth review, we praised the Sennheiser HD 25 headphones for their sleek, modular design and neutral, balanced sound, which makes them a favourite among DJs and audio professionals.

They offer excellent passive isolation and have a bombproof design that enhances longevity, as well as a lightweight build with a split headband and rotatable earcup for extra comfort. The 1.5m cable with a 3.5mm jack and the included 6.3mm adapter provide versatility for various audio setups.

Their sound quality is the headline here, though. The HD 25 deliver a crisp and clear sound, with well-defined highs, mids and bass. This makes them ideal for monitoring, mixing and general listening. They’re also capable of handling high sound pressure levels, making them perfect for loud environments such as live music events and broadcasting.

You won’t be wary of taking them to lively gigs, either: the HD 25s are known for their resilience and are capable of withstanding the rigours of professional use. The replaceable parts mean that if any component fails, it can be easily replaced. That said, while their strong clamping force ensures they stay put, it can cause some discomfort over extended use.

This deal will only last until midnight on Wednesday 17 July, which is when the Amazon Prime Day sale will draw to a close. So make sure you get in there as soon as possible to take advantage of it.