Air fryer vs halogen oven: Which should you have in your home?

If you’re currently weighing up whether your kitchen needs an air fryer or a halogen oven, it’s important to spend some time thinking about what the appliances can offer you, as well as the pros and cons of each one.

At first glance, air fryers and halogen ovens might seem fairly similar – they’re both countertop appliances that cook food in a more compact and energy-efficient way than conventional ovens. However, there are some marked differences between the two, so don’t assume that one will work just as well for you as the other. If you’re split between these appliances, it’s important to pay attention to factors like different food outcomes, running costs and ease of cleaning to decide which one is best for you. We spoke to the experts to find out all you’ll need to know.

Air fryer vs halogen oven: How do they work and what are the differences?

Halogen ovens have been around a long time – and are likely to have been in some homes for decades – whereas air fryers are still fairly new to the kitchen appliance scene and, while they may do the same job, their differences are highlighted in how they work.