Air fryer vs halogen oven: Which should you have in your home?
The air fryer versus halogen oven debate can feel complicated, so we clear up the pros and cons of each appliance for you
If you’re currently weighing up whether your kitchen needs an air fryer or a halogen oven, it’s important to spend some time thinking about what the appliances can offer you, as well as the pros and cons of each one.
At first glance, air fryers and halogen ovens might seem fairly similar – they’re both countertop appliances that cook food in a more compact and energy-efficient way than conventional ovens. However, there are some marked differences between the two, so don’t assume that one will work just as well for you as the other. If you’re split between these appliances, it’s important to pay attention to factors like different food outcomes, running costs and ease of cleaning to decide which one is best for you. We spoke to the experts to find out all you’ll need to know.
Air fryer vs halogen oven: How do they work and what are the differences?
Halogen ovens have been around a long time – and are likely to have been in some homes for decades – whereas air fryers are still fairly new to the kitchen appliance scene and, while they may do the same job, their differences are highlighted in how they work.
David Rees, an appliance expert from HomeSupply, explains that halogen ovens are comparable to standard ovens in their function: “A halogen oven is a countertop oven that relies on a halogen light bulb as the main heat source,” he says. “They are thought to be a low-energy alternative to conventional electric ovens.”
“The bulb is usually located in the lid of the oven, which has a fan that distributes the heat it produces,” continues Rees. You place food you want to cook into what is usually a glass bowl, and the bulb will pulse to maintain the temperature.”
Air fryers, on the other hand, circulate very hot air around their baskets to cook your food, resulting in a signature crunchy texture. “An air fryer functions almost like a mini convection oven, as they produce heat through elements that is then circulated by fans around the cooking trays,” says Rees.
Typically, both appliances offer more than a single method of cooking. For example, as Rees tells us, “air fryers are now often combined with other functions in multi-cooker appliances, so they may also be able to grill, bake, roast or dehydrate food too.”
Similarly, Brian Johnson, an appliance expert at MyJobQuote, points out that “halogen ovens can also be used to roast, steam, grill, bake or dehydrate food, and come with various accessories to help with the different cooking functions.”
But when it comes to cooking times, air fryers are typically speedier. “Air fryers cook food quicker than a halogen oven,” says Johnson, “so if speed is an important consideration this is something to bear in mind.”
Air fryer vs halogen oven: Which appliance produces better food?
Whether one of these appliances produces tastier food is pretty subjective, but there are clear differences in the results that can be obtained from air fryers and halogen ovens, and it’s worth being aware of that before buying either.
As we explained, an air fryer circulates very hot air, which usually results in food being deliciously crispy on the outside, yet still nice and soft on the inside. This makes it popular for cooking things like chips, potatoes, salmon, chicken and even some vegetables. Food cooked in a halogen oven will likely be softer and less crispy, producing similar results to a conventional oven.
“When compared to a halogen oven, you may find that the food cooked in an air fryer is much crispier, even though it uses minimal oil in the cooking process,” says Johnson. “It also has a more appealing colour than food from a halogen oven, which can sometimes look a little anaemic.”
Put simply, lots of people find the crunchier, more glazed texture that you get from an air fryer to be far more appealing than the food cooked in a halogen oven.
However, that doesn’t mean that a halogen oven isn’t still incredibly versatile in what it can do. Johnson explains that “a halogen oven can cook anything that a normal oven will cook, including meat, fish, vegetables, potatoes, pizzas, frozen foods and cakes. It will also cook food that you might normally fry such as sausage, bacon, burgers and pork chops.”
This means a halogen oven can be a great alternative to a conventional oven – and even a hob – making it seriously handy if you find you’re often running out of oven space.
Winner: Air fryer
In general, people prefer the crispier and browned texture of food produced by an air fryer.
Air fryer vs halogen oven: Which appliance is easier to use and clean?
Both air fryers and halogen ovens are fairly straightforward to use, but if you tend to struggle with new technology, you’ll likely find a halogen oven that bit easier. “A halogen oven is a straightforward kitchen appliance because it typically only has two dials: one for the temperature and another for the timer,” Johnson explains. “In contrast, an air fryer has a digital display, usually with several different functions and options which can take a while to master.”
However, there are benefits to the slightly more complex setup of an air fryer. For example, unlike a halogen oven, many air fryers can give you the flexibility to cook multiple items: “Dual basket air fryers allow you to cook two different things at varying temperatures and settings for separate lengths of time. You can only cook one dish at a time in a halogen oven,” points out Johnson.
In terms of the care they require, both air fryers and halogen ovens can be cleaned fairly easily, however the compact size of an air fryer may be more manageable than the much larger base of a halogen oven. “The glass bowl of the halogen oven can also be a bit cumbersome and awkward to lift out to clean, while the air fryer baskets are light and have handles,” says Johnson.
Air fryer baskets are also usually dishwasher-safe, though you’ll have to clean the exterior yourself with a damp cloth. That said, Rees points out that “some halogen ovens can have a self-cleaning feature, making the process a little easier”.
Winner: Air fryer
It’s a close run thing, but air fryers are marginally easy to clean. If your halogen oven has a self-cleaning function, however, you’ll find the job of maintaining it much easier.
Air fryer vs halogen oven: Which appliance is cheaper to buy and run?
When it comes to the initial purchase price of these appliances, Johnson explains that one clearly reigns supreme: “Halogen ovens are cheaper than air fryers,” he says. “Obviously, it depends on the brand and model that you choose but, in most cases, an air fryer will cost almost twice as much as a halogen oven, when comparing similar-quality models.”
Of course, during a cost of living crisis, you may be more concerned with the ongoing running costs. While both are significantly cheaper to use than a conventional oven, Paul Bough, air fryer expert and chef at Zwilling, suggests that you’ll likely save a little more money using an air fryer than a halogen oven: “An air fryer will generally be more energy- and cost-efficient than a halogen oven, thanks to using less electricity and having no bulb”, he says.
Diving a little deeper into the running costs, Johnson explains that the efficiency of air fryers also works heavily in their favour. “Preheating a halogen oven is necessary, whereas the majority of air fryers work perfectly well without needing to be preheated. This saves both time and money,” he says. “Food also takes longer to cook in a halogen oven, sometimes taking twice as long as an air fryer would to cook the same dish.
“While the halogen oven does use less electricity per hour, it takes longer to cook food, so this adds to the cost,” he continues. “Although the air fryer uses more electricity, the faster cooking times mean that the running costs will be less for the air fryer than for the halogen oven.”
Winner: Air fryer
Air fryers are renowned for their low running costs and speedy cooking times, which makes them a winner in this category.
Air fryer vs halogen oven: Which has the superior capacity?
For bigger families, or for those who cook large portions, a halogen oven is likely to be more beneficial.
“Air fryers are perfect for smaller households looking to eat healthier day to day, whereas a halogen oven will generally have a larger capacity and works similarly to a traditional oven – so great for larger households who might benefit from using two ovens at once,” says Bough.
That said, many newer air fryers feature two baskets, increasing their capacity and flexibility – something which may appeal to larger families.
It’s also important to consider that while a halogen oven has a greater capacity, this does make them more imposing. “For those with a more compact kitchen, air fryers usually take up a lot less space on the counter compared to bigger halogen ovens,” says Bough.
Winner: Halogen oven
Halogen ovens typically boast larger capacities, albeit a two-basket air fryer may offer more flexibility for families.
Air fryer vs halogen oven: Which should you choose?
As Rees says: “Neither one of these appliances is objectively better than the other, but the one that works the best for you will be dependent on your cooking habits and kitchen space.”
They both have their positives, especially compared to more traditional cooking appliances. “Both appliances have energy-saving benefits, as they both use less electricity than standard electric ovens,” points out Rees.
There’s no denying that halogen ovens have their benefits. “Someone may prefer a halogen oven as they can cook a larger amount of food all at once, and they can cook a wider variety of dishes than a standard air fryer”, says Rees.
However, many would argue that an air fryer produces more appealing food – it would certainly explain their soaring popularity in recent years – they are also faster and more energy efficient than halogen ovens while taking up far less space in a kitchen.
You probably don’t need both an air fryer and a halogen oven but, if you’re debating which one to buy, the decision should be based on which appliance best suits your specific cooking requirements.