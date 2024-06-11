Air fryer pros and cons: What you need to know before buying

If you’re thinking of investing in an air fryer, it’s important to consider both their advantages and disadvantages. In particular it’s worth thinking about whether you’ll get lots of use out of it or if it will sit collecting dust on your countertop.

If you’re not already familiar, an air fryer is a small, tabletop kitchen appliance that uses convection heat, similar to an oven, to cook foods using a very small amount of oil. Air fryer popularity has exploded in the last few years, with many people swearing by them as the quickest and easiest way to make meals. In fact, our survey showed that 56% of UK adults currently own an air fryer – that’s an 11% increase from 2023.

It’s simple to learn how to use an air fryer but will the pros outweigh the cons for your particular household? In this guide, we’ll run you through air fryer pros and cons so you can decide whether to invest.

Advantages of air fryers

As you might imagine, there are plenty of reasons why air fryers are a useful appliance for your home. Let’s look at the main advantages below.

1. Time savers

Expert Review’s Senior Home Editor, Danielle Amato, says “It’s clear that cutting down on time spent in the kitchen is so important for those with busy lives and families. Our survey shows that for 46% of UK adults who already own an air fryer, the main reason for using it is to reduce the time spent on cooking.

The majority of the air fryers we’ve tested at Expert Reviews can significantly reduce cooking times when compared to a standard oven, often with better results, too. This can be particularly beneficial if you’re cooking for a large family, or just want to shave an extra 20 minutes off that roast dinner prep.”

But how do air fryers achieve such speedy cooking times? “Air fryers are great for those who are short of time, due to the way that they circulate hot air,” says Hannah Hamer, assistant marketing manager at Russell Hobbs. “There’s usually no need to preheat – you can simply pop your food in and get it cooking.”

On average, even air fryers that do need preheating can reach 200°C in around five minutes. In comparison, an electric oven takes around 17 to 19 minutes to heat to the same temperature, with a gas oven being slightly faster at around 13 minutes. Either way, an air fryer is always going to heat up faster due to its small size and large, powerful fan.

In our tests, the Tower T17039 5-in-1 Air Fryer cooked a whole chicken in 45 minutes, as did the Ninja Foodi 15-in-1. Similarly, the Ninja Foodi Dual Zone cooked a portion of potato lattices in just six minutes using its Max Crisp setting.

2. Lower energy bills

Eleanor Bell, Product Manager at Tefal, explains that Tefal’s air fryers can help with energy bills. “Our range of air fryers all have the advantage of helping you spend less on your energy bills – you can save up to 70% of your energy (compared to using conventional cooking methods), something we know everyone is conscious of right now,” she says.

The cost-per-kilowatt-hour of using an air fryer will vary depending on what energy tariff you have and where you live in the country, but 32% of UK air fryer owners have seen a decrease in their energy bills since they started using one, with those in the South West seeing the most reductions.

As long as you’ve done your research and purchased the best air fryer for your specific needs and capacity, so you’re not unnecessarily heating up empty space, you can save money by using one. It uses less energy to heat than an oven and cooking times are usually reduced too.

3. Multiple functions

“Air fryers are super-fast and healthy but choosing a multi-functional product will give you so many more benefits like a mini oven, rotating grill spit and a dehydrator as well as functions like defrosting and toasting,” explains Marcus Lux, head of UK, export & business development at Gastroback.