Additionally, while I liked that there was a preset pizza button, the amount of flat space inside limits its usefulness: you could perhaps fit a 10-inch pizza, but a smaller 9-inch pizza would be easier to get in and out. You also won’t be able to use this air fryer to dehydrate fruit or meat – something that’s offered by other air fryers, such as Tower’s T17039 5-in-1. The EK5876’s temperature can be set as low as 50°C, which is suitable for dehydration, however the maximum one hour run time means that you’d have to keep restarting the programme to get the several hours required for dehydration.

Setting the Salter EK5876 is simple overall, but it does have a potentially frustrating quirk in that the time and temperature displays cycle by themselves. This can mean, for example, if you’re setting the time and you pause to think, the display changes so you’re adjusting the temperature instead.

Finally, while its size and capabilities make this a great buy for families, it doesn’t appear to be dishwasher-safe, so you’ll have to dedicate time to cleaning the drawer and the tray by hand. The cooking tray has a non-stick coating, which makes this easier, but it would still be a chore for those whose busy lifestyles mean they rely on a dishwasher.