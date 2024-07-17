We think this budget TCL TV is a steal on Amazon Prime Day

Budget TVs are in high demand during Amazon Prime Day, and this offer on the TCL C641K is one of the best we’ve seen so far.

The 55in model is available for just £311, which is the cheapest it’s ever been on the site and £78 cheaper than its average price since launch.

To get it at that price, you’ll need to be an Amazon Prime member, however. If you’re not already a subscriber, you can sign up using the link below and enjoy a free 30-day trial.

Sign up for a free Amazon trial

Did the TCL C641K get a good review?

While we’ve not reviewed this exact model number, the TCL C641K’s specifications are practically identical to the C645K, which received a four-star rating and Recommended award last year. We had some minor hang-ups about its HDR brightness (or lack thereof) and the absence of UK TV catchup services, but overall it was great value for money at its launch price of £579.

View deal at Amazon

What’s so good about the TCL C641K?

The C641K’s main strengths are ones it shares with the C645K. It supports every format of HDR: HDR10, HDR10+, HLG and Dolby Vision, comes in a range of screen sizes, and delivers accurate images regardless of the type of content you’re watching.

It also has very low input lag, which is great for gamers, although as you’ll discover below, it’s not a particularly good choice if you own a PS5 or Xbox Series X.

Are there any disadvantages to this TCL C641K deal?

Unfortunately, the Android operating system the TCLC641K runs doesn’t have UK TV catchup services such as BBC iPlayer built in, meaning you’ll need a streaming stick to access those services.

The TV’s panel is also limited to a refresh rate of 60Hz, so can’t take full advantage of current-gen gaming consoles.

How has the TCL C641K’s price changed over time on Amazon?

This is the cheapest we’ve ever seen the 55in TCL C641K sold for. It launched at £429 in May 2023 and was consistently available for around £400 from Black Friday to March this year. It’s fluctuated quite a bit since, but has an average price of £389, making this current price one not to be missed.

How does Expert Reviews find deals during Amazon Prime Day?

TV deals can be hard to evaluate, but we take a meticulous approach to finding offers and analysing whether they’re actually worth your time and money. For an in-depth explanation of our methods, head over to this dedicated deals article.

View deal at Amazon