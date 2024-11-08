Sonos Arc Ultra review: Scaling it up

The Sonos Arc Ultra is an update to a product I was very impressed by when it was first released. The original Arc soundbar was pretty much perfect from a sound quality standpoint and integrated seamlessly into the brand’s multi-room ecosystem. As a standalone soundbar, there wasn’t much to improve. The only thing I disliked about it was its limited number of inputs.

Alas, this latest iteration of the Sonos Arc hasn’t fixed that particular gripe. On the rear of the soundbar, the only audio connection is a single eArc-enabled HDMI 2.1 port. The only other connections are an Ethernet port and the bar’s figure-of-eight power input.

The Sonos Arc Ultra is a big upgrade, however, boosting the number of drivers inside the chassis, the number of channels the soundbar is capable of handling and the general design. It’s a better-sounding soundbar as a result, delivering more detail, better bass and more convincing surround sound, but it also costs a great deal more, the price rising to £999 from the original Arc’s launch price of £799.