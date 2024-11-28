These incredible Sonos Black Friday deals could ensure the brand’s rollercoaster year ends on a high
All-time low prices on the Sonos Arc, Sonos Beam (Gen 2) and Sonos Ray make them three of the best soundbars to buy this Black Friday
This year has been far from plain sailing for American audio manufacturer Sonos. Customers were up in arms about its new app when it was released in May and the brand has been trying to repair its reputation ever since.
The release of its excellent new flagship soundbar – the Sonos Arc Ultra — certainly helped, but Black Friday deals on other soundbars in the company’s range may prove even more important in helping win a new legion of fans.
The soundbars in question are the original Sonos Arc, the Sonos Beam (Gen 2), and the Sonos Ray. All three of these soundbars got very positive reviews from my colleague Jon Bray and, even better, they’re all available for best-ever prices in the Black Friday sales.
Let’s look at each individually to see what makes them such great Black Friday buys.
The Sonos Arc is the biggest, most immersive and most expensive of the trio. It received a four-star rating and our Recommended award at £799 but now costs £599. Easy to set up and use and able to deliver exceptional Dolby Atmos sound via its 5.0.2-channel arrangement, its only real weakness is that there’s only one HDMI port. This isn’t a massive deal if your TV supports HDMI (eARC) but extra physical connectivity is always welcome on a standalone soundbar.
More compact and almost half the price is the Beam (Gen 2). The black version will set you back just £335 this Black Friday, down from an average price of £417 over the past six months. The Beam (Gen 2) has a lower channel count than its pricier sibling but still supports Dolby Atmos and offers a wonderfully enjoyable sonic experience. It’s not the most effective at delivering the height effects required for true Atmos immersion but it’s more than competitive for its price point.
Finally, you have the baby of the family, the Sonos Ray, which can be yours for a mere £135. That’s less than half the price the Ray cost when it picked up a Recommended badge in 2022. As you’d expect of the smallest and cheapest soundbar in Sonos’ lineup, the Ray strips out some of the functionality of the options discussed above. There’s no Dolby Atmos support for one, nor is there support for voice controls.
Despite these omissions, the Ray remains one of the best budget soundbars you can buy thanks to the sensational sound it creates relative to its size. It’s able to generate more bass than such a compact soundbar has any right to, voice and instrument separation are top-notch and Speech mode ensures dialogue is always intelligible.
The Sonos Arc, Sonos Beam (Gen 2) and Sonos Ray cater to rather different user needs but all three are fantastic additions to their target audiences’ living rooms. And thanks to generous Black Friday price cuts, there’s no better time to pick up one of this terrific trio.
Sadly, it doesn’t look like we’re going to see a discount on the new Sonos Arc Ultra – it’s still at its launch price of £999 at the time of writing — but we’ve got our fingers crossed that Sonos may be holding back a special little something for Cyber Monday.
If you’re picking up one of the above Sonos soundbars and are considering buying a new TV to go with it, you’ll want to check out my Black Friday TV deals blog, which is being regularly updated with offers on televisions of every size from all the top brands. Our Black Friday hub has you covered for deals across various other categories, including headphones, smartphones and mattresses.