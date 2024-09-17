Sharp HT-SB700 review: Up-firing but ultimately a little underwhelming

The Sharp HT-SB700 is a rarity in the world of cheap soundbars. Not only does it support Dolby Atmos but it also incorporates dedicated up-firing drivers to help bolster the height effects required to deliver the object-based audio format convincingly.

It’s the first budget soundbar I’ve tested to house such drivers and I was pleasantly surprised by the verticality they added to proceedings. It’s nicely designed and commendably compact too, and its various EQ presets cater for a decent range of use cases.

However, the absence of a subwoofer leaves it sounding lightweight when handling bass-heavy soundtracks and I was frequently frustrated when trying to find a volume level somewhere between inaudible and way too loud for general viewing.

These issues, coupled with an LED display that had me regularly reaching for the instruction manual, make it tricky to recommend, particularly given the stiff competition it faces at this price.