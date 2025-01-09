Xiaomi Poco X7 review: The value king returns

Xiaomi Poco X7 review: Performance and battery life

In all but the very cheapest of Poco phones, you can generally count on a level of performance that seems to come from a higher smartphone category. The Poco X7 keeps up this admirable tradition, thanks to its utilisation of the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultra. You’ll find variations of this chip used in the £499 Oppo Reno 12 Pro 5G and the £399 Motorola Edge 50 Neo.

My Geekbench 6 tests reveal a phone that comfortably matches the Samsung Galaxy A35 5G and the Motorola Moto Edge 50 Fusion in the CPU performance stakes. Those are both phones that retail for around £100 more than the Poco X7. On the other hand, it doesn’t represent much of an improvement (if any) over the Poco X6 with its Snapdragon 7s Gen 2.

I was unable to run our usual GFX Bench tests to establish the Poco X7’s GPU prowess – as is often the case with Xiaomi phones, the tests wouldn’t load up on pre-launch hardware. However, I can state that in the 3D Mark Wild Life test, it scored similarly to the Moto G75 5G with its capable Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chip. Practically speaking, Genshin Impact runs pretty well at medium graphical settings.

It’s good to see that Xiaomi has once again packed the Poco X7 with a 5,110mAh battery, which is a little larger than we’re used to seeing on budget phones. This results in a phone that managed to get me through a day of moderate usage (around 4hrs 20mins screen on time) with 54% left, promising genuine two-day usage.

Meanwhile, in our usual looping video test, the Poco X7 managed to last 24hrs 41mins. That’s not quite up there with the Motorola Edge 50 Fusion and the Nothing Phone (2a), but it is broadly a match for the Samsung Galaxy A35 5G.

It’s a bit of a shame to see Xiaomi rolling back the Poco X7’s charging capacity to 45W from the heady heights of 67W in the Poco X6. However, this will still get you from empty to full in about 50 minutes, which is far from terrible. You also get said charger in the box, which is more than many manufacturers (Google and Samsung included) will provide.

