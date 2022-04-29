Best Xiaomi phone 2024: Which Xiaomi smartphone is right for you?

Our first encounter with Xiaomi phones, many years ago, left us with mixed feelings. With some great specs and a slick Apple-esque take on Android, there was much to like about these budget phones, but, at the time, the build quality and the long-term support were still a concern.

We’ve tested thousands of phones since then, and we have witnessed Xiaomi evolve from a brazen upstart to a reliable and aggressively competitive phone brand. If you’ve never heard of or considered a Xiaomi phone before, there’s never been a better time to peruse their offerings.

For this roundup, we’ve put together the phones we think represent Xiaomi’s best work. These are the ones that have proven, through our rigorous testing, that this Chinese phone maker can go toe-to-toe with some of the best phone brands in the world. At the same time, thanks to some clever marketing and aggressive pricing, in many cases, opting to go for a Xiaomi phone might be the best financial decision for those looking to replace an ailing handset.