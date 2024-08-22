Motorola Razr 50 review: Better, but still not there yet

Motorola Razr 50 review: Performance and battery life

While I’ve generally agreed with the cuts that Motorola has chosen to make with the Razr 50, the one area outside of the external display that desperately needed some attention was performance. Unfortunately, the new MediaTek Dimensity 7300X chipset performs similarly to last year’s Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 and is actually a bit worse in a couple of places.

As you can see below, the Razr 50 only just eked out an advantage over the Razr 40 in our Geekbench 6 test, pulling ahead by around 8% in the multi-core portion. Take a look at the non-folding phones here and you’ll see how much speed you’re sacrificing for the folding format.

Things are even more off in the GFXBench GPU stress test, with the Razr 50 delivering worse results than its predecessor. In fairness, I played Asphalt Legends Unite on both handsets, with the settings dialled way down, and gameplay felt roughly the same, but this is still a disappointing result for the Razr 50.

More concerning is how much the top half of the phone heated up while I played around with a few of the preinstalled games on the cover display. I can’t have been playing for more than ten minutes but the screen grew uncomfortably warm. This happened when playing on the main display, too, though it didn’t get as hot as it did when I was using the cover screen. Either way, the cooling system clearly needs some work.

More cut and dried is the battery life – simply put, it’s excellent. The Razr 50 lasted for 25hrs 21mins in our looping video test, which is not only the best result we’ve seen from any flip phone tested thus far, it’s also better than some non-folding flagships, like the Google Pixel 8 and Apple iPhone 15.