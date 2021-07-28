Best outdoor projector: Enjoy movies, TV shows and sports under the open skies

From drive-ins to outdoor screenings, there’s a long history of enjoying movies outside, and with the best outdoor projectors, you and your family can experience that joy at home. Affordable screens and cheap portable projectors mean that anyone can set up their own garden cinema, share the big sports events outside or even take their big-screen entertainment with them on their travels. And when the weather doesn’t play ball? Don’t worry, because these same projectors are great indoors as well.

Of course, the requirements for outdoor projection differ from regular indoor screenings. You can’t rely on a fancy surround-sound system or soundbar for your audio, and you also have to deal with more in the way of ambient light. At the bottom of this page is our buying guide which will help steer you towards the best projector for outdoor use for you, and give you some advice on the features you need to look out for.