Hisense C2 Pro review: Taking one-box home cinema to a whole new level

Meanwhile, the throw ratio of 0.9-1.5:1 gives you an image size of up to 300in, though you will need nearly 6m of space to get it. For a more sensible, though still pretty big, screen size of 80 to 100in, you’re only looking at between 1.6m and 3.3m.

Similarly specified options include the XGIMI Horizon Ultra and the BenQ W4000i. The former has been for around a while now and will set you back £1,649. Brightness is stated at 2,300 ISO lumens so it’s not quite as bright as the C2 Pro and it has a longer throw ratio at 1.2-1.5:1. The BenQ option, meanwhile, is more expensive at £2,698 and has the edge in terms of brightness, with a stated luminance of 3,200 ANSI lumens. Again, however, its throw ratio is a little longer at 1.15-1.5:1.

The Samsung Premiere 9 is another blazingly bright option. Its triple-laser light source can generate up to 3,450 ANSI lumens, while the in-built Tizen operating system and excellent audio quality make it a superb but very pricey all-rounder at £5,299. For similar money, you can pick up a native 4K projector in the form of the Sony VPL-XW5000ES. This costs £4,999, if you can find it, and delivers phenomenal picture quality from its stylish chassis but it lacks an HDMI 2.1 port and manual lens controls make for a less user-friendly experience.

Hisense C2 Pro review: Design, connections and control

I’m a big fan of the C2 Pro’s design, which circumvents a lot of the issues we’ve seen with other similar semi-portable projectors. Yes, by the standards of the category, this unit is fairly big – measuring 245 x 216 x 266mm (WDH) – and heavy – at 5.7kg – however, it sits on its own rotating stand, which allows it to be turned left or right and tilted up or down. As a result, it will work in a wide range of positions without having to be propped up on any kind of ad hoc support. I’ve had it on the floor and a coffee table, and have not had any issues using it on either.