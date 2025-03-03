Projectors vs TVs: The biggest pros and cons

Until recently, there wasn’t much crossover between the projector and TV markets. Projectors were expensive, needed a lot of space, were difficult to set up and only worked in near-dark rooms. TVs were less expensive, could sit flat against a wall and – generally – just worked.

Things have changed in recent years. New breeds of ultra-short-throw projectors like the Samsung Premiere 9 sit inches from a screen and still give you a massive picture. Modern laser and LED projectors can output images bright enough for viewing in a sunlit room. Compact portable projectors can be found for under £500, and include built-in audio and streaming skills. You can, in theory, use a projector as a replacement for a TV.

Conversely, big TVs no longer cost the Earth. With 65in to 85in TVs available for under £800, does it make sense to spend the same (or more) on a projector and a screen?

To help you make up your mind, we’re going to take you through the pros and cons of each approach, with a little help from experts from manufacturers BenQ, Hisense, Epson and XGIMI.

Projectors vs TVs: Picture quality

Picture quality differs massively from TV to TV and projector to projector, but TVs have an advantage in that LCD and OLED tech offers more consistent image quality, with higher levels of brightness and colour depth.

As Tex Yang, vice president at XGIMI puts it, “Projectors face challenges like variable image size affecting sharpness and sensitivity to ambient light.” The way the projector is set up, the focus and alignment, the screen and the lighting in the room will all impact image quality.

Where 4K TVs have a native 4K resolution, most affordable 4K projectors use a technique called pixel shifting, refreshing a 1080p image at 240Hz to create what looks like a 4K image at 60Hz. The effect is incredibly convincing, and outside of direct A/B comparisons even expert viewers can’t see a significant difference, but it is there.

Matthew Glynn, product marketing manager at Hisense UK, feels we shouldn’t make too much of TVs’ advantage. “While TVs typically offer higher brightness levels on paper” he argues, “this does not always translate to better image quality. Many TV panels suffer from issues like dirty screen effect (DSE) or oversaturation, which can impact colour accuracy and overall realism.” Laser projectors, he contends, can also deliver wider colour gamuts that exceed those of most TVs.

Shaun Robertson, product manager for home cinema at Epson agrees, suggesting that “Projectors can deliver a standard of colour, resolution and brightness to rival some of the most high-end TVs.” However, he feels their real advantage is that “projection more effectively brings the cinematic experience to your home.” XGIMI’s Tex Yang concurs. “With a proper setup – a dark room, a quality screen and a high resolution – projectors deliver immersive, cinematic experiences that rival TVs, offering larger, customisable viewing options.”