Anker Nebula Capsule Air review: The beer can projector gets smaller

Meanwhile, the IEA 4.0 autofocus and image-correction systems do a superb job of giving you a watchable image provided the lens is pointing roughly at the screen. The more face on and at the right level you get it, the less work it will have to do and the larger area of the projected image it will use, but you don’t need to spend much time fiddling with the alignment.

I’m glad to report that watching a movie is – mostly – a good experience. With the 720p resolution, there’s a limit to the detail on the screen, and the presentation as a whole is visibly soft. Yet colours generally look good, the tone in Cinema and Standard modes is natural and you see none of the odd artificial, posterised hues you see on many budget projectors, portable or not. I spent a few evenings catching up with Star Wars: Skeleton Crew and Shogun on Disney+ or watching UHD movies on Amazon Prime Video, and I was surprised how little the low resolution impacted the viewing. I wasn’t blown away, but it wasn’t bad at all.

My tests backed this up. The DLP chip and LED source can cover 77.4% of the sRGB colour gamut, with a 114.9% gamut volume and 63.8% of DCI-P3, with an 81.3% gamut volume. That’s lower than the Capsule 3, with 91.4% and 74.8%, but noticeably better than the Dangbei Emotn N1.

At this point, I’d normally say that HDR10 support is laughable on a projector with just 150 nits of brightness. Yet the Capsule Air gives it a decent try, and you do seem to get brighter highlights and a smidgeon more shadow detail in HDR content.

As for the audio, it has its limitations, but for casual movie and TV watching it’s more than serviceable. Sure, there’s no real sense of space or stereo positioning of effects, but the output’s clear and beefy, with some low-end presence. The Capsule 3 has more boom and rumble, but the Capsule Air still puts in a reasonable performance.