Epson EF-21 review: A step up from the budget LED projectors

Epson has also launched the EF-22 – a similar compact projector available in navy blue or black. This currently costs £800 and comes with a passive radiator speaker for added bass and an adjustable turntable stand.

Epson EF-21 review: What does it do well?

It’s very easy to set up and just start watching, partly because Google TV is so adept at this stuff these days, and partly because Epson’s automatic keystone correction and focus adjustment is so good. This isn’t one of those projectors where you can just plonk it down on a surface and point it roughly at the screen, but as long as you have it pointing just about straight on, the software takes care of the rest, and I barely needed to tweak a thing. Meanwhile, Google TV did such a solid job of linking my Google account and installing apps, that I had all my usual streaming services up and running within half an hour of setting up.

Google TV also gives you plenty of choice, with all the major UK streaming and catch-up services ready to go, with the peculiar exception of BBC iPlayer. This was installed but not enabled at start-up, and my attempts to enable it were met with a ‘could not connect’ error message. Otherwise, you get all the benefits of Google’s app store, universal voice search and clean UI. Overall, it’s a great experience.