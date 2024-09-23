Loewe We.BEAM: Loewe enters the portable projector game

Measuring 175 x 175 x 48mm (WDH), it’s nice and compact, so although there’s no in-built battery, it can be used as a portable projector to beam images of up to 120in onto any suitable surface. You’ll get a 40in image from a distance of 1.5m, while creating a gigantic 120in image requires you to position the We.BEAM between 4m and 5m away from the wall. Loewe says optimal picture quality is achieved when projecting an 80in image.

The We.BEAM is capable of reproducing the Rec.709 colour gamut and comes with high dynamic range support in the form of HDR10. This should help boost colour performance when watching compatible content, but given the projector’s relatively limited brightness, just how much of a difference this makes remains to be seen. Also on board are auto focus and keystone correction to make setting the projector up as painless as possible and to ensure you’re getting optimal picture quality at all times.