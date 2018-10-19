O2 review: High prices, not so high performance

O2 review: Customer service

O2 didn’t do so badly in the customer service section of our survey: 71% of O2 customers said they were satisfied with the network’s customer support, although 11% were dissatisfied. That puts O2 slightly below the industry average, but not to the same extent as iD Mobile, Smarty or Lebara.

Overall levels of customer satisfaction were similarly just below average in Ofcom’s latest round of research. However, in Ofcom’s most recent figures for customer complaints, O2 had the most of any major network, with nine complaints per 100,000 customers against an industry average of four. Customer service is clearly something that O2 needs to address.

O2 review: Coverage, reliability and speed

The latest 2024 research from RootMetrics once again places Virgin Media O2 fourth of the four major UK networks for speed, with a UK-wide median download speed of 23.3Mbits/sec. To put that in perspective, the performance leader, EE, has a UK-wide median download speed of 79.8Mbits/sec, while even third-placed Vodafone can boast 42.8Mbits/sec. It’s a big improvement on the 15.5Mbits/sec O2 scored in 2023, but there’s still plenty of room for improvement.

On the plus side, O2 is improving. 5G coverage now extends across 55.9% of the UK, according to RootMetrics’ tests, while its 5G median download speeds have reached 79.7Mbits/sec. That’s still a lot slower than the 200Mbits/sec plus speeds of Three and EE, but it’s a step in the right direction.

All the same, the O2 customers we surveyed aren’t entirely satisfied with the performance of the network. While 86% said it was always or often fast enough for web browsing, only 64% said the same about audio streaming, and 58% said the same about video streaming. That places O2 well behind Vodaone and Three, and slightly behind EE. It’s also telling that the O2-powered virtual networks had disappointing results in this section of our survey.