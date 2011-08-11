Virgin Media Broadband review: Unhappy customers, despite decent speeds

Virgin Media is the very definition of a squandered opportunity. For years it had a clear speed advantage over its rivals, offering faster connections than rivals such as BT, Sky and TalkTalk.

That gap has now closed completely in many parts of the country, with the full-fibre networks able to offer the same gigabit speeds as Virgin Media. That leaves little reason for customers in those areas to remain loyal to Virgin, given how consistently poorly it scores for customer service.

Only 39% of the Virgin Media customers we surveyed were satisfied with the company’s customer service. More than a quarter were unhappy – the worst scores of any of the 11 broadband providers we surveyed by quite some distance.