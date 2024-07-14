The iPhone 14 Plus is a solid Amazon Prime Day pick – here’s why

Looking for a discounted iPhone in the Amazon Prime Day sales? The iPhone 14 Plus is the only deal available (and it’s pretty good)

I’ve been writing about smartphone deals for almost ten years and if there’s one thing I’ve learned, it’s that iPhone bargains are few and far between. And on the rare occasion they are discounted, it’s not by much. With the two-day Amazon Prime Day deals event officially kicking off, it’s only the iPhone 14 Plus that has received the savings treatment and it hasn’t dropped in price as much as you might have hoped (£569, down from an average of £797 on the site).

However, I would argue that it’s still a decent deal on a mighty fine handset. And besides, it’s the only iPhone option available to you this Prime Day – so if that’s what you’re desperately looking for, then this is the one to buy.

Did the iPhone 14 Plus get a good review?

Originally reviewed in 2022 , we gave the iPhone 14 Plus four stars out of five.

It narrowly missed out on an award only because, at the time, the price difference between the iPhone 14 Plus and the flashier iPhone 14 Pro was marginal.

What’s so good about the iPhone 14 Plus?

The iPhone 14 Plus’ large 6.7in OLED display is not only beautiful but is also impressively colour accurate. In testing, we measured gamut reproduction at 98.7% of P3 – that’s as tonally perfect as it gets.

At the time, the iPhone 14 Plus’ battery life was the longest we had ever tested, lasting for an impressive 23hrs 18mins before needing to recharge. That was better than both the Samsung Galaxy S22 and Google Pixel 7 Pro .

and Another bonus is that the iPhone 14 Pro is easier to repair than previous generations. The front glass is easier to replace and the rear panel can now be swapped out without the need for a special machine. If, like me, you’re accident prone, then repairs should cost much less as a result.

Are there any disadvantages to this iPhone 14 Plus deal?

That beautiful OLED display is sadly only 60Hz, which is a bit old fashioned these days – especially if you’re a fan of high frame rate gaming and speedy social scrolling.

The iPhone 14 Plus uses the same chipset as the previous iPhone 13 , so if you’re upgrading from that handset, there won’t be any differences there.

The rear of the iPhone 14 Plus is also a bit of a fingerprint magnet.

How has the iPhone 14 Plus’ price changed over time on Amazon?

Now at £569, the iPhone 14 Plus’ Prime Day discount is £228 cheaper than the average price.

It’s not quite a new record, however – it previously hit £539.

Where can I find more smartphone deals?

How does Expert Reviews find deals during Amazon Prime Day?

At Expert Reviews, we’ve been combing through the long, long list of Amazon Prime Day discounts and picking out the very best that you need to know about. If you’re curious about how we do this, you can read our dedicated article here.

