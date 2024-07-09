Is the OnePlus Nord 4’s all-metal design just a gimmick?

Chinese brand OnePlus has today twitched the curtain back ever so slightly on its latest smartphone, the OnePlus Nord 4. I say “slightly” because this reveal is focused solely on the phone’s design – that means I’m not at liberty to discuss the performance, software, camera quality, or anything that doesn’t pertain to the physical build.

Normally, that would make this quite a short article but the OnePlus Nord 4 has an interesting angle that gives me a little more to talk about: its “all-metal” design, with the rear plate and edges all comprised of one solid aluminium piece. This isn’t the first time that a phone used this approach but OnePlus is quick to claim the distinction of being the first brand to offer a unibody metal build in the 5G era.

As it turns out, I have a fair few thoughts regarding the unibody metal design so if you’re already familiar with the pros and cons thereof, feel free to use the link below to see what’s going on with the rest of the build.

