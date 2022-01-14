Best Motorola phone 2024: Which Moto is right for you?

The best Motorola smartphones you can buy in 2024

1. Motorola Edge 50 Fusion: Best Motorola phone

Price when reviewed: £300 | Check price at Motorola

Great for… fantastic stamina and a flawless display

fantastic stamina and a flawless display Not so great for… no MicroSD slot and ultrawide camera is only okay

It may not be a flagship but for the quality you get versus the money you put down, the Edge 50 Fusion is the Motorola handset to beat. The battery life is especially excellent, lasting for 27 hours in our testing, and the bundled 68W charger can bring the battery back to full in under 40 minutes.

The screen feels like it belongs on a more expensive phone. The 144Hz refresh rate is admittedly overkill but the 2,400 x 1,080 resolution is nice and crisp, the peak brightness is terrific and colour accuracy is some of the best you can get at this price. Equally, the main camera is a cut above, producing crisp, colourful images in good lighting and moody yet detailed shots at night.

The ultrawide shooter isn’t as impressive, with a drop off in detail towards the edges of the frame, and you don’t get quality of life features like a 3.5mm headphone jack or a microSD card slot. Other than that, the Motorola Edge 50 Fusion is without flaw and at this price, it’s an absolute bargain.

Read our full Motorola Edge 50 Fusion review for more details

Key specs – Processor: Octa-core 2.4GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2; Display: 6.7in, 2,400 x 1,080; Storage: 256GB; Cameras: 50MP, 13MP (wide); Operating system: Android 14; Weight: 175g