The best food steamers you can buy

A balanced diet with plenty of veggies is important and surprisingly achievable with the right tools. The best food steamers can be trusted to perfectly steam cook your grub without any help or assistance. They’re not just for vegetables, though. With tiered food steamers, you can cook meat, fish, rice, dumplings or potatoes all in one go. This means less time fussing over the hob and more time spent relaxing.

It’s common knowledge that when done correctly, steaming food is the healthiest way to prepare your meal since it locks in all the goodness without losing its flavour, texture or moisture. There’s no need to use cooking oils, which keeps your fat intake down, and it’s near impossible to burn or overcook your food as most electric steamers and multi cookers have pre-set programs and timers.

If you’re not sure what type of food steamer is best for you, we’ve put together a handy guide that explains everything you need to know. If you’re already familiar with food steamers, read on for our round-up of the best food steamers we’ve found.