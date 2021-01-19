Best LED strip lights 2024: Amazon Prime Day favourites to add style to your bedroom, living room, kitchen and more

Available in a range of bright, user-customisable colours, the best LED strip lights can enliven your space with their colourful, ambient illumination. They can also elevate your TikTok, Snapchat and Instagram videos and even help light your kitchen cabinets, television surrounds or car interiors.

Our eight picks have been carefully selected after meticulous research of manufacturer websites, customer reviews and data sheets along with a rigorous testing process. Our methodology involved cutting the strips in a range of lengths, attaching them to various surfaces (such as cabinets and television surrounds) and then testing each feature via remote and smartphone app connectivity. We played around with different colours, lighting patterns, general brightness settings and even voice command control for the lights that offered this.

Toward the bottom of the page, you will find our brief buying guide focusing on key features and elements that come to mind when searching for the best LED lights. However, if you already know what you’re in the market for, you can skip straight ahead to our round-up here.