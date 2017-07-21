Best sofa bed 2024: Comfort and convenience for every budget
A comfortable sofa by day and a handy spare bed by night – here are the best sofa beds we’ve tested
The best sofa beds combine two essential pieces of furniture in one. So, whether you’re looking for a comfortable addition to a living room or something you can use to put up unexpected visiting relatives in a spare room, a sofa bed can do it all. Depending on your needs and preferences, you can get a sofa that simply folds out into a bed, or something that disguises itself as a settee while hiding a bed underneath. Either way, it’s a perfect solution for limited space.
Our experts have also found that sofa beds are nowhere near as uncomfortable as they used to be. In fact, thanks to our testing, we’ve found sofa beds that are every bit as comfortable and durable as actual beds. Plus, with sofa beds you get even more choice over measurements, fabrics and more. So, no need for guests to get a crick in their neck from sleeping on an ordinary sofa and no more sacrificing your bed to the in-laws.
If you’re in a rush, you’ll find our at-a-glance list of products below, or scroll down further to get more detailed reviews of our chosen products. Alternatively, if you are looking for expert advice before choosing your sofa bed, you can scroll to the bottom of this article for our buying guide.
Best sofa beds: At a glance
|Best budget sofa bed
|Hashtag Home Hewson (~£200)
|Check price at Wayfair
|Best retro sofa bed
|Innovation Living Recast (~£1199)
|Check price at John Lewis
|Best sofa bed for storage
|John Lewis Sansa Splayed Arm (~£1399)
|Check price at John Lewis
The best sofa beds you can buy in 2024
1. Hashtag Home Hewson Sofa Bed: Best budget sofa bed
Price when reviewed: From £190 | Check price at Wayfair
- Great for… occasional spare room use
- Not so great for… frequent sleeping or lounging
While it looks very basic and, admittedly, may feel rather hard to sleep on, this three-seater click-clack sofa bed is strikingly affordable. It has armrests too, which is something you don’t always see in this price range.
The Hewson comes in a choice between velvet and linen, in either beige or grey, and its simple design means it shouldn’t be too difficult to assemble.
We wouldn’t recommend this as your regular sofa (and certainly not your regular bed) – for quality, it’s worth checking out some of the more expensive options featured below – but if you’re after a cheap sofa bed, perhaps for occasional spare room use, it’s a piece of furniture that won’t break the bank.
Key features – Dimensions: 200 x 110 x 80cm (WDH); Mattress size: Single; Weight: 360kg; Number of fabrics available: 2 (with a choice of two colours); Delivery time: 2 days
Also consider: John Lewis Anyday Clapton
This simple yet attractive click-clack sofa bed is a great option if you’re after something for the spare room. And at just under £300, it’s a lot more affordable than some of the other options on our roundup.
The sofa has a foam mattress, which is comfortable for occasional use, although it may feel a bit firm for some (in which case we recommend using a mattress topper). It’s also worth mentioning that, because of the sofa’s short wooden legs, it does sit quite low to the ground.
2. Innovation Living Recast Sofa Bed with Pocket-sprung Mattress: Best retro sofa bed
Price when reviewed: From £1,199 | Check price at John Lewis
- Great for… a handmade, quick to assemble option
- Not so great for… if you want a softer feel
The Recast practically shouts Scandinavian design and, sure enough, this sturdy sofa bed is designed in Denmark by a company that’s been going since 1971.
There’s a lot of depth in sitting mode, which doesn’t suit everyone, but it’s quick and easy to fold out into a double bed – simply pull out the base and drop down the back. As the mattress is pocket-sprung, it’s comfortable, albeit quite firm – if you prefer a bit more give, you might want to add a mattress topper.
The fabric is top-notch quality and hard-wearing, and there’s enough room for a duvet in the storage space – handy for when unexpected overnight guests descend on you. Bear in mind that you do have to assemble the whole thing yourself, which can take around 90 minutes.
Key features – Dimensions: 200 x 96 x 63cm (WDH); Mattress size: 220 x 140 x 14cm (WDH); Mattress type: Pocket sprung; Number of fabrics available: 5; Delivery: Within 2 weeks; Warranty: 15 year frame guarantee
3. Habitat Roma Fabric Chairbed: Best budget chair bed
Price when reviewed: From £225 | Check price at Habitat
- Great for… taking up minimal space
- Not so great for… a subtle look
If you’re lacking the room for a full-size sofa bed then you might want to consider buying a chair bed instead. This one from Habitat might not have the most subtle design, but it’s inexpensive and will take up a minimal amount of space in your home.
Raised on four wooden feet, the Roma simply folds out into a comfortable, if firm, single bed. It’s a sensible choice for a spare box room, providing your guest with somewhere to sleep, as well as handy if you need to bring out any extra seating for whatever occasion. Plus, its foam fibre-filled cushion can double as a pillow.
Key features – Dimensions: 91 x 90 x 81cm (WDH); Mattress size: 191 x 91cm; Weight: 26.1kg; Number of fabrics available: 12; Warranty: 2 year frame guarantee
4. John Lewis Sansa Splayed Arm Sofa Bed: Best sofa bed for storage
Price when reviewed: From £1,399 | Check price at John Lewis
- Great for… a comfortable mattress that shapes to your body
- Not so great for… the small gap between the chaise and the bed
This spacious corner sofa can easily be converted into a bed thanks to a pull-out mechanism that slides from underneath the sofa’s two-seater section, while the chaise section doubles as subtle ottoman-style storage for your bedding. Better still, these two sections are detachable, so the right- or left-handed configuration of the sofa can be changed to suit your room.
The Sansa has a supportive foam mattress that moulds to your body when you lie on it and springs back into shape when not in use – comfortable, if noticeably on the firmer side. It’s also available in a wide range of fabric choices as well as a choice of dark or light wood leg finish.
You should perhaps take note that when the Sansa sofa is pulled out into a bed, there is a small gap between the chaise section and the bed. This is part of the sofa’s design and not considered to be a fault by John Lewis, but it’s something that some people may find irritating.
Key features – Dimensions: 242 x 152 x 84cm (WDH); Mattress size: 204 x 130 x 8cm (WDH); Mattress type: Foam; Number of fabrics available: 115; Delivery time: 10 weeks; Warranty: 15 year frame guarantee
A “click-clack” design is simpler and better for smaller spaces. Here, the base cushion of the sofa clicks forward and the back part lies flat. Whichever design you choose, the ideal sofa bed should fold out in one smooth motion, without squeaking or sticking.
A third option is a futon: these work in different ways depending on the type of frame. For example, you might fold the back panel of the sofa down to convert into a bed frame, then place the mattress on top.
How important is the size?
Very, and don’t just think about how much space a sofa bed will take up as a settee. You need to be sure there’s space for you to fully open it out. Check the dimensions of the whole structure, not just the mattress dimensions. Think about how you’re going to get it into place, too: check doorways, hallways and stairwells to ensure it will fit through.
Can you always tell a sofa bed apart from a regular sofa?
You used to be able to, if only because they were so horribly uncomfortable. But times have changed and you should now expect your sofa bed to look as stylish as any standalone sofa. Indeed, the very best ones will be inconspicuous enough to pass as a regular sofa, that is until you fold it out into an equally comfy bed. .
Is there anything else I need to consider?
A big question is how often you intend to use your sofa bed for either sitting or sleeping. If it’s going to be your main sofa, it needs to be robust and durable, particularly if you have family or pets. Make sure it looks the part, too: if it’s going to be the centrepiece of your living room, you don’t want something that looks like a folded-up bed.
If your sofa bed is going to be frequently used as a bed, you’ll want it to have a good-quality mattress. For more occasional use, this isn’t quite so important, and you might make do with adding a mattress topper for extra comfort. Remember, a thicker mattress isn’t necessarily better – a slimmer one may actually offer more support, depending on how it’s engineered. The ultimate in comfort comes from a pocket-sprung mattress (with as many springs as possible), but memory foam also suits some people well, moulding to the shape of their body. Also, bear in mind that wooden slatted and webbed mechanisms tend to offer better support than trampoline types.
READ NEXT: Best corner sofa – kick back in comfort and style