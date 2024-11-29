I’m a kitchen appliance expert and these are the Ninja deals I recommend this Black Friday

Black Friday is officially here and to celebrate, Ninja has been dropping the price on many of its most popular products, including some recent releases, such as the Ninja Double Stack and Ninja Air Fryer Pro.

Ninja is well known for its high-performance products and after my six years at Expert Reviews, I’ve tested enough to know what’s worth buying and what to avoid. Not everything on the site is a certified bargain, but there are a few products I’d recommend, most of which I’ve tested or own myself.

The Ninja Black Friday deals I recommend as a kitchen appliance expert

Ninja has turned air frying on its head with this one. In my full Ninja DoubleStack XL review, I gave it four stars and a Recommended award for its ingenious design and easy-to-use functions. Right now, you can get it for just £189, saving you £81 on its original price. This model has six cooking functions: Air Fry, Max Crisp, Roast, Bake, Dehydrate and Reheat and a pretty beefy 9.5l capacity.

If you’re in the “air fryers have got too big” camp, then you might like this deal on the compact and very affordable Ninja Pro. With four functions (Air Fry, Roast, Dehydrate, Reheat) and control over time and temperature, it’s simple to use and will cook your favourite oven foods lighting fast.

I wouldn’t normally recommend buying a full pan set, as there’s often a lot you won’t use. However, this oven-safe Ninja set is a great buy if you’re new to cooking and I can vouch for the non-stick inclusions, as I own several of the pieces myself. You’ll be saving £29 on the average price and get three saucepans (16cm, 18cm and 20cm) as well as two frying pans – 20cm and 24cm. If you spend a bit more, you can upgrade to a slightly more durable set for £175. I also own some of these and there is a noticeable difference between the two, so it’s worth the upgrade if you can afford it.

The original Ninja Creami is now just £142 for Black Friday in this exclusive copper colour, saving you £33 on the average Amazon price and £58 on the original price. I gave this four stars and a Recommended award when I reviewed it back in 2022 and for good reason. It’s really easy to use and makes fantastic ice cream and smoothies. Another benefit is the smaller ice cream pots don’t require as much freezer space as traditional ice cream makers. This makes it an ideal choice for smaller freezers or families that need to store a lot of freezer bits.

This might only be a modest saving of £20 on Amazon’s average price but I still think it’s a deal worth considering. I own the Ninja Foodi Max and use it regularly in my kitchen. With this multi marvel, you can pressure cook, air fry, slow cook, steam, saute and more, all in one appliance. You can read more in my full Ninja Foodi MAX 15-in-1 review to see why I rate it so highly.

