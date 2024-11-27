Ninja Luxe Café Premier coffee machine review: A must-have for budding baristas

If you’ve been keeping an eye on the coffee machine scene, you’ll know that the Ninja Luxe Café Premier coffee machine isn’t a totally new drop from Ninja. It first launched last year in the US and, due to its success, is now available here in the UK. This is Ninja’s first-ever coffee machine and despite the brand’s reputation for high-ticket prices, the Luxe Café is surprisingly well priced for a semi-automatic coffee machine.

Ninja has designed this machine for those who care about making good coffee at home but – maybe – can’t be bothered with all the faff. It allows you to play barista without having to worry about measuring doses and buying a separate grinder for your beans and Ninja claims it can nail the perfect espresso after just a couple of calibration shots. And it isn’t all about espresso, either: it can also be used to make filter, cold brew and milk-based drinks with automatic steaming.

It is by no means perfect, but I was seriously impressed by the features and performance of this machine given its price.