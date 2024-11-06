The De’Longhi Eletta Explore coffee machine is too expensive – here’s why it still gets my vote

It’s worth noting that while the machine does reduce the temperature of the cold brew coffee to 28ºC in cup (vs 64ºC for an espresso measured in cup), it doesn’t come out freezing cold. This means it’s still advisable to add ice to any of the ‘cold’ drinks you make with the machine. It can, however, do cold milk frothing using its dedicated carafe.

The De’Longhi Eletta Explore doesn’t have any major weakness but, at this price, you’d hope that would be the case. In fact, you’d hope it would run pretty much perfectly. Alas, that’s never how these things go and I do have a few minor quibbles that I think are worth taking note of if you’re seriously considering this machine.

My first gripe concerns the milk carafes. These work as intended but they’re irritating to clean. The parts are dishwasher safe, but I found they often came out needing an additional scrub to free all the nooks and crannies of accumulated milk. In fact, after a week or so I went back to using my Dualit milk frother because the good milk texture produced by the De’Longhi’s carafes wasn’t enough to override my hatred for cleaning them. If you hate scrubbing, you have been warned.

My other issue is that this machine dumps out a lot of water during start-up, as well as when cleaning the milk carafe and when you switch it off. This means the tank drains fast and the drip tray fills up even faster. I found myself needing to refill the water tank regularly – every five to nine coffees or so – depending on what I was drinking. That might be fine if you’re a solo drinker, but it’s not ideal in a busy household.