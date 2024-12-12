De’Longhi Rivelia review: Great coffee meets effortless brewing
The Rivelia brings quality coffee to your kitchen with intelligent features that justify its luxury price tag
Pros
- Quick setup and straightforward operation
- Reliable coffee quality
- Stores custom drink settings
Cons
- Expensive
- Space-consuming design
There’s something comforting about waking up to the aroma of freshly ground coffee. The De’Longhi Rivelia is a bean-to-cup coffee machine that brings those café-quality moments into your kitchen. Released in late 2023, this premium model combines classic De’Longhi design with some neat features to deliver barista-worthy beverages at the touch of a button.
While not as expensive as the Eletta Explore or the PrimaDonna Soul, at £745 the Rivelia is still on the expensive side. However, it is an excellent choice for those seeking good quality espresso with minimal effort. If your household, like mine, switches between espressos and milk-based drinks throughout the day, I think the Rivelia’s intuitive controls and automated features make it worth the investment.
De’Longhi Rivelia coffee machine review: What you need to know
At £795, the Rivelia sits in the mid-to-high price range of De’Longhi’s lineup, offering 16 different drinks options through its straightforward 3.5in touchscreen. The machine stands out for its customisation options: you can adjust the strength, temperature and milk foam settings for each drink, while four user profiles let different household members save their preferred specifications. Smart shortcuts make drink selection faster – just tap to see either coffee-only options or milk-based beverages, rather than scrolling through the full menu.
The milk frothing feature produces milk-based drinks in a flash and there’s a dedicated hot water spout for tea and descaling. For iced coffee enthusiasts, De’Longhi offers the LatteCrema Cool upgrade kit at £100, which includes a specialised milk frother and a set of four glasses.
A particularly practical feature is the dual bean hopper. Each hopper takes 250g of coffee beans and means you can keep two types of beans ready to go – perfect for switching between regular and decaf, or for trying different blends without the hassle of emptying and refilling. In my house, it’s made mornings so much smoother – my teenage son can have his decaf while I stick to my regular brew, all with just a quick switch of the hopper. The Rivelia offers versatility too. Along with its bean hoppers, there’s a separate compartment for pre-ground coffee, while the adjustable brew head can be raised or lowered to fit cups up to 14cm tall, preventing those messy splashes.
Size-wise, the Rivelia needs some consideration. Its dimensions, 245 x 430 x 385mm (WDH), mean it’s relatively narrow but it extends back on the worktop. However, its modern design means it offers both functionality and style, so it should fit right in with any kitchen décor. It also comes in four colours, including beige and grey, which are a refreshing change from the usual black and silver coffee machines you see everywhere.
De’Longhi Rivelia coffee machine review: What’s it like to use?
Setting up and using the Rivelia couldn’t be simpler. It’s rare to find a feature-packed coffee machine that doesn’t need a degree to operate but this one genuinely surprised me. The step-by-step instructions are crystal clear, especially as the machine guides you through every process. Even my tech-shy husband managed to set it up and make the first coffee without breaking a sweat – a pretty good test of how user-friendly it is.
Day to day, it’s just as straightforward. The machine prompts you when it needs attention, whether that’s emptying the grounds, cleaning the milk carafe, topping up the water or running a descaling cycle. For busy households, these helpful reminders take the guesswork out of maintenance and keep everything running smoothly.
Making your coffee just the way you like it is also remarkably simple. The touchscreen interface lets you tweak strength, size and even add an extra shot with a few quick taps. De’Longhi has thought about the support side too – there’s a QR code in the settings that links directly to the manual, while their customer service team is responsive. When I needed help with my machine, they sorted the problem quickly.
The Rivelia’s smart features go beyond just making coffee – it also “learns” your daily drinking habits. It’s picked up that I’m an Americano-in-the-morning, cappuccino-in-the-afternoon kind of person, and adjusts its suggestions accordingly. As soon as I turn it on in the afternoon, the machine puts the cappuccino suggestion at the start of the menu, already knowing it’s my preferred drink. This kind of intelligent personalisation really sets it apart from standard bean-to-cup machines.
When you need to switch between the bean hoppers, De’Longhi’s Bean Adapt technology kicks in. One tap of the bean icon and the machine helps you dial in the perfect grind (there are 7 grind settings) and temperature for your new beans. It does this by suggesting a grind size, having you taste and then making adjustment recommendations.
The automatic milk frothing also requires minimal faff – attach the milk container, select your drink and the machine handles the rest. The milk container can be removed and stored in the fridge between uses.
De’Longhi Rivelia coffee machine review: How does the coffee taste?
While you’re never going to fully recreate the taste of a barista-made espresso, the Rivelia does a pretty decent job with a smooth flavour and good crema. It’s among the best I’ve tried from a bean-to-cup machine – and I’ve tested plenty. Consistency is where the Rivelia truly shines. I’ve had my machine for over a year, and it hasn’t missed a beat in making the same great coffee every morning.
Milk-based drinks are equally impressive, with the milk frother consistently delivering smooth foam that’s ideal for lattes, though traditional Italian cappuccino fans might want a bit more density.
What really sets this machine apart is how easily you can fine-tune your drinks. When I found the standard Americano too weak, a few quick adjustments to the grind size and intensity settings got it to where I wanted it to be. Everyone’s preferences are different, which is why this kind of customisation matters in coffee machines.
For those in hard water areas like me, there’s another significant plus – the option to add a filter to the water tank. It’s a simple addition that makes a noticeable difference to the taste of your coffee, while also helping to prevent limescale build-up. After using the filter on and off, I can definitely taste the improvement in my daily brew vs when I’m not using it.
De’Longhi Rivelia coffee machine review: What could be improved?
While £795 is a significant investment, most of the Rivelia’s drawbacks are minor inconveniences rather than deal-breakers.
I found that for my busy household, the 1.4l water tank was on the small side and needed frequent refilling, especially since the machine uses quite a bit of water during warm-up and self-cleaning cycles. The drip tray fills up quickly too. I’ve found a workaround by keeping a mug under the spout to catch the excess water, but it’s not an ideal solution.
Temperature is a personal preference when it comes to milk-based drinks and Rivelia heats milk to around 60°C – cooler than I like – so drinks tend to lose their warmth fairly quickly. While this makes drinks immediately drinkable, those who prefer piping hot lattes might find themselves racing to finish their coffee before it cools.
The grinder takes some getting used to as well. When adjusting the settings, you’ll need to brew a few coffees before seeing the results – something that wasn’t immediately obvious and led to some initial confusion. It’s notably loud during brewing as well, though this is fairly standard for bean-to-cup machines unfortunately.
One final niggle: while the sleek design looks fantastic, the surface is particularly prone to showing dust and fingerprints. If you’re house-proud like me, you might find yourself wiping it down more often than you’d like.
De’Longhi Rivelia coffee machine review: Should you buy one?
If you’re a coffee lover who values convenience and customisation, then the De’Longhi Rivelia is definitely worth considering. It’s a significant investment, but it delivers on its promises and provides a truly enjoyable coffee experience at home.
True coffee aficionados might prefer the ritual of a manual espresso machine, and occasional drinkers could find more value in simpler and cheaper options. But for those who want great coffee without the fuss, the Rivelia strikes a good balance between convenience and quality. It’s become an essential part of my morning routine – and that’s perhaps the highest praise any coffee machine can earn.