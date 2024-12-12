De’Longhi Rivelia review: Great coffee meets effortless brewing

There’s something comforting about waking up to the aroma of freshly ground coffee. The De’Longhi Rivelia is a bean-to-cup coffee machine that brings those café-quality moments into your kitchen. Released in late 2023, this premium model combines classic De’Longhi design with some neat features to deliver barista-worthy beverages at the touch of a button.

While not as expensive as the Eletta Explore or the PrimaDonna Soul, at £745 the Rivelia is still on the expensive side. However, it is an excellent choice for those seeking good quality espresso with minimal effort. If your household, like mine, switches between espressos and milk-based drinks throughout the day, I think the Rivelia’s intuitive controls and automated features make it worth the investment.