This air fryer is a viral TikTok sensation – and it just got its first ever price drop for Black Friday
An instant internet favourite thanks to its aesthetic appeal, our reviewer found the Our Place Wonder Oven is as good as it looks
Thanks to their quick cooking speeds, efficient energy use and healthier cooking abilities, air fryers have taken UK kitchens by storm in recent years. While most air fryers you’ll come across will be basket-style models, which heat food in a removable cooking drawer, some have a more traditional set-up with racks and trays, similar to your oven. Many people prefer these tabletop oven-style air fryers because you can monitor your food as it cooks and more easily cook multiple layers of different foods.
Another commonality among air fryers is that they can be a bit, well, ugly. Maybe that’s a tad harsh, but the shiny black plastic and egg-shaped design of your average air fryer is, in my opinion, a bit of a kitchen countertop eyesore. The Our Place Wonder Oven is an oven-style air fryer which aims to address this problem, focusing on both form and function to produce an aesthetically pleasing appliance that also performs well. Owing to its cutesy design and attractive pastel colours, the Wonder Oven has become a TikTok darling, racking up millions of views on the platform.
Not just a pretty face, the Our Place Wonder Oven also impressed our reviewer in testing, earning four stars out of five and our Recommended award. Sweetening things significantly, the Wonder Oven has just seen its first even price drop since it was released in the UK, dropping from £195 to just £150 for Black Friday.
Why am I recommending this Our Place Wonder Oven deal?
As noted above, the Wonder Oven is a seriously handsome appliance. It has neatly rounded corners, pleasingly tactile physical control dials and is available in a number of attractive pastel shades: Steam (beige), Char (black), Blue Salt (baby blue) and a limited edition Spice (pink). Despite being compact and boxy, it has a capacious 12l interior which can fit a whole chicken. The Wonder Oven comes with a number of accessories: a bake pan, an air fryer tray, a wire rack and a crumb tray, and can cook two – three at a stretch – layers of food at once.
In terms of functionality, the Our Place Wonder Oven offers users six settings: air fry, bake, roast, grill, reheat and toast. In testing, our reviewer was pleased with the breadth and general performance of these settings. However, her favourite feature, and a fairly unique one at that, was the Wonder Oven’s steam infusion ability. By adding 5ml of water via the cap on top of the appliance, you can add a touch of steam to bakes and roasts to improve moistness and fluffiness.
Are there any drawbacks to the Our Place Wonder Oven?
While it’s pretty as a picture, the Wonder Oven isn’t perfect. Like a regular oven, the Wonder Oven recommends a preheat, unlike most modern air fryers, which tend to be ready to cook instantly. Our reviewer also found that it wasn’t quite as rapid as other air fryers, taking around an hour to cook a whole chicken where the Ninja FlexDrawer took just 40 minutes, although she did note this slower cook did result in an overall juicier bird.
Other complaints were more in the region of quibbles: the lack of a digital screen meant it could be difficult to assess how far you are into your cook at a glance and cooking with multiple trays can get a little crowded.
Should you buy the Our Place Wonder Oven in the Black Friday sale?
In my opinion, this is a great Black Friday air fryer deal worth snapping up. The Our Place Wonder Oven is an aesthetically pleasing air fryer with a great range of settings and commendable cooking performance. Outside of its cute design, its steam infusion feature also goes a ways to giving it a unique edge. Recently launched in the UK, the Our Place Wonder Oven has only ever retailed at £195 here, marking its drop to £150 as its lowest price ever and representing a great value total for what you’re getting.