This air fryer is a viral TikTok sensation – and it just got its first ever price drop for Black Friday

Thanks to their quick cooking speeds, efficient energy use and healthier cooking abilities, air fryers have taken UK kitchens by storm in recent years. While most air fryers you’ll come across will be basket-style models, which heat food in a removable cooking drawer, some have a more traditional set-up with racks and trays, similar to your oven. Many people prefer these tabletop oven-style air fryers because you can monitor your food as it cooks and more easily cook multiple layers of different foods.

Another commonality among air fryers is that they can be a bit, well, ugly. Maybe that’s a tad harsh, but the shiny black plastic and egg-shaped design of your average air fryer is, in my opinion, a bit of a kitchen countertop eyesore. The Our Place Wonder Oven is an oven-style air fryer which aims to address this problem, focusing on both form and function to produce an aesthetically pleasing appliance that also performs well. Owing to its cutesy design and attractive pastel colours, the Wonder Oven has become a TikTok darling, racking up millions of views on the platform.

Not just a pretty face, the Our Place Wonder Oven also impressed our reviewer in testing, earning four stars out of five and our Recommended award. Sweetening things significantly, the Wonder Oven has just seen its first even price drop since it was released in the UK, dropping from £195 to just £150 for Black Friday.

