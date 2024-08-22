I tested Our Place’s stylish new air fryer oven to find out if it’s all style over substance

If you frequent the internet, then it’s likely you’ve heard of the brand Our Place. A very successful marketing campaign solidified the brand’s Always Pan as the must-have piece of kitchenware for the style conscious home cook. Its latest venture, The Wonder Oven, is an air fryer and mini oven that went viral in the US last year and is finally available to buy in the UK.

I’ve been testing and reviewing the Wonder Oven for a couple of weeks now and I’ve tried every function on offer, so how well does it stack up against other air fryers I’ve tested?

Design and functionality

Unlike the drawer or basket-style air fryers you might be familiar with, the Wonder Oven, as the name suggests, is shaped more like a traditional oven, with removable trays. Now, depending on your preferences, that might put you off or suit you more. It certainly offers more space: the generous 12l capacity is one of the biggest I’ve ever seen and seriously impressive given its incredibly compact size and weight.

I particularly like that the trays are made from stainless steel and aluminium coated with non-stick ceramic, ideal if you’d rather avoid PFAs and other chemicals traditionally found in plastic air fryer baskets. The downside to this is that they’re not dishwasher-safe. Instead, Our Place recommends washing by hand with warm, soapy water – no abrasives. If you’re anything like me and hate doing the dishes, this is going to be a bit of a disappointment.

The oven has six cooking settings: air fry, bake, roast, toast, reheat and grill. This differs slightly from classic air fryers, which don’t typically allow you to toast or grill (with the exception of the Tefal Easy Fry 3in1). I was pretty impressed with the results but in most instances it does take longer to cook and preheat than other air fryers I’ve tested.

Despite the longer cook times, the chicken I air fried in the Wonder Oven came out significantly juicier than it would have done from the more traditional air fryers I have in my kitchen. Being able to add steam to baked goods is also a game-changer. I achieved great results cooking frozen croissants in the Wonder Oven, which came out much lighter and fluffier with steam.

Aesthetics

If you’re not considering the Wonder Oven for its looks, then you’re lying to yourself. Available in four gorgeous colours including Steam, Char, Blue Salt and a limited edition colour Spice, it’s hard not to pay attention to its Instagrammable charm. I think this is a smart move away from the traditional plastic black fryers we’re so used to seeing, which, in my opinion, are starting to become outdated and boring.

Alongside its beautiful, powdery colours, I think the retro dials, which adjust the time, temperature and cooking functions, look seriously stylish. If a retro, Easy-Bake Oven paired with Polly Pocket vibes is your thing, this is pretty much a must-have.

Ease of use

Simple dials mean simple operation and the Wonder Oven is a dream to use. I found it so easy to switch between each cooking setting and the cooking trays easily slide in and out of the oven – just remember to use heat resistant gloves. It’s such a shame these pans aren’t dishwasher-safe but I did find them easy enough to clean by hand. The manual timer isn’t quite as clear to program as a digital one but for aesthetics’ sake, I’d argue it’s workable enough.

So, is it worth it?

At £195 there’s no denying the Wonder Oven is a serious investment. Nevertheless, when you consider air fryers from other top brands, such as Ninja, can cost as much as £270, this price tag doesn’t seem quite so outrageous. Performance is really fantastic, it looks drop-dead gorgeous – unlike anything we’ve ever seen before – and it’s impressively compact, making it suitable for even the smallest kitchens. I’m obsessed with it and you will be too.

Keep an eye on the Expert Reviews website for my full Wonder Oven review coming soon.