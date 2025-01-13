The best ways to use and maintain your dehumidifier

However, you’ll also bring cold air in during the winter, which could add to your heating bills. Crucially, you don’t want those windows open when your dehumidifier is active, as it will endeavour – ineffectively – to dry this cool air coming in on top of the warmer air inside the home. So, close your windows while your dehumidifier is at work, but leave internal doors slightly ajar. This helps keep that all-important airflow moving, so that your dehumidifier can do its job in style.

Stay on top of the problem

One mistake people sometimes make is to use their dehumidifier sparingly, letting moisture build up between runs. Instead, use it regularly to keep on top of problem areas or rooms. Automatic or eco modes can be a big help here: they’re designed to run your dehumidifier at the most effective level to reach your target humidity and hold it there. Scheduling features in app-enabled smart dehumidifiers can also work well to make sure your dehumidifier isn’t sitting around doing nothing. You can even set up routines for some models using Google Home or Alexa, so that your dehumidifier is triggered when the humidity level hits a certain point. For this, you’ll need a smart dehumidifier and compatible air-quality monitor, but it could be worth it.

Don’t go too wet or dry

Be sensible about your target humidity. The ideal relative humidity level in the UK is between 50% and 60%. Go higher, and you’re more likely to have problems with damp and mould. Go lower and your air could be too dry, aggravating conditions like asthma or eczema. You’ll be using energy unnecessarily with diminishing returns, and you might even create conditions that some bacteria enjoy. Usually, 50% to 55% is the sweet spot.

Dry your laundry the right way

There’s little point using a dehumidifier if you’re going to dry your clothes on radiators in the room. You’re just releasing more moisture back into the air and undoing your appliance’s hard work. Instead, get a clothes airer and use your dehumidifier’s drying function. Set up the dehumidifier near the laundry rack and position the outlet so that it blasts warm air towards your clothes – this will help them dry that bit faster. Turning the rack around halfway through is another great idea. Don’t worry if your dehumidifier doesn’t have a laundry mode. Running it in continuous mode with a six-hour timer can work well, or even just using it in its normal or automatic mode. If you’re looking to buy a dehumidifier and your main reason for doing so is to dry clothes, then consider one of our favourite dehumidifiers for drying clothes.

Keep it warm

Warm rooms are easier to dry, so try to avoid low temperatures and set your dehumidifier running while the room’s still fairly cosy. If it’s a sunny day, let in as much sunlight as possible to get the temperature rising. It all helps. Some spaces, especially conservatories or garages, can be too cold for compressor dehumidifiers to work. If that’s the case, think about investing in a desiccant dehumidifier. These are usually more effective in cold spaces.

Maintaining your dehumidifier

Dehumidifiers aren’t particularly complex or breakdown-prone appliances and should last you for years of use, provided you take some simple steps to keep them clean and working properly.

Empty the water tank often

Most dehumidifiers will pause and give you an alert if the water tank needs emptying, but it’s a good idea to empty it at least daily, and preferably after every use. The water isn’t distilled and may contain dust, bacteria, airborne particles and mould spores, but that doesn’t mean it needs to go to waste. It’s safe to water houseplants or ornamental plants and trees outside, provided you’re not using it to water fruits or vegetables that you’re going to eat. You also shouldn’t drink it. You could use it in a steam iron or steam cleaner, as it will have fewer minerals than tap water. Alternatively, pour it in your compost bin. It can help speed up decomposition.

Clean the filter

Every dehumidifier has a filter to clean out dust and other impurities as the air travels through the machine. It’s best to remove and clean this roughly every two to four weeks, according to the manufacturer’s instructions. A quick brush and a gentle clean with a vacuum cleaner’s nozzle should do it, but you might need to wash the filter in warm water with a mild detergent. Once it’s washed, air dry it thoroughly before you put it back in the machine. Generally speaking, the filter should last as long as the dehumidifier, but spares should be available if yours has got damaged – or if you’ve let it get so spectacularly filthy that it’s beyond salvation.

Some dehumidifiers may also work as air purifiers and have an additional HEPA filter. These are often more fragile and more difficult to clean. Instead, they’re usually designed to be replaced every six to nine months. Follow the manufacturer’s advice to keep it working well.

Steer clear of the coils

The condensing coils in a compressor dehumidifier can get dirty if the filter isn’t working at its best, but it’s not a good idea to clean them directly. In fact, accessing them and cleaning them manually might invalidate the warranty, and break safety regulations too. If there’s obvious build-up of dust, disconnect the dehumidifier from the mains and use a vacuum cleaner and brush without removing any grille. Otherwise, leave well alone.

Turn off before you unplug

When you’ve finished using your dehumidifier, turn it off on the control panel before you turn it off at the wall. Most need to spin down fans, drain the system and cool elements before shutting down, and can’t do so if you yank out the plug or turn it off at the mains. This can cause problems for the components and reduce the dehumidifier’s useful life.

Keep it clean

Keeping the body of the unit and the water tank clean will also keep your dehumidifier working effectively for longer. Wipe the surfaces down, remove the water tank and give it a good clean with a sponge or cloth and soapy water. Make sure the vents are clean of dust and hair. This all goes double if you’re packing a dehumidifier away for the summer – and double check that you’ve emptied the water tank. For one thing, you’ll get nasty smells next time you turn it on. And take it from one who’s learnt the hard way: tipping a litre of six-month stagnant water down your trousers isn’t something that you want to do.